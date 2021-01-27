Listyo Sigit Prabowo officially became head of the national police and was appointed today by President Joko Widodo





TEGAL NEWS President Joko Widodo officially appointed Listyo Sigit Prabowo to the post of Indonesian National Police Chief at Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday January 27, 2021. With this post he promoted his rank to General Police. Listyo’s appointment was based on Presidential Decree No.5 Polri in 2021 which was set for January 25, 2021, while promotion was based on Presidential Decree No.7 Polri in 2021 of January 27, 2021. Also Read: President Jokowi Inaugurates Listyo Sigit Prabowo As National Police Chief << For the sake of Almighty God, I solemnly promise that I will be faithful to the State of the Union of the Republic of Indonesia on the basis of Pancasila and the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and that I will enforce all laws and regulations in a fair manner for the sake of my dedication to the nation and the country, ”President Joko Widodo said while guiding Listyo to make a pledge to the palace of 'State of Jakarta, Wednesday. Listyo then repeated the pronunciation of the promise. “In carrying out my duties, I will respect the ethics of the position, work as well as possible and with a full sense of responsibility. That I will respect Tribrata, ”added President Joko Widodo, which Listyo repeated.

After making a promise, Listyo then signed the inauguration minutes. Also Read: Jokowi President Receives Second Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine Then, President Jokowi changed Listyo’s ranking tag from police commissioner general to police general on Listyo’s shoulder. A limited number of state officials were present at the inauguration, including Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin , KPK President Firli Bahuri and a number of other relevant officials. .







