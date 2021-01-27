Call for debt relief





Prime Minister Imran Khan made yet another appeal to rich countries to provide more debt relief to poor countries. Speaking at a United Nations conference, he cited the continuing pandemic – and questionable worsening – of Covid-19 and the impact of debt on achieving sustainable development goals by 2030. Last year, Prime Minister Imran and other world leaders made similar appeals, which garnered media attention and could be credited with helping to convince rich countries and international financial institutions to offer a variety of debt relief options to poorer countries.

While we hope that this appeal will also bear fruit, we are not convinced that it will be meaningful. This is because most rich countries have spent a lot on their national economic support programs and health care. The few countries that continue to provide substantial aid have focused on assistance in the form of vaccines, which, while necessary and laudable, will not solve the common and long-term problems associated with high debt.

But on that vaccine note, Imran also called for the expansion of the Covax vaccination program, joining a chorus of world leaders demanding the same. Unfortunately, while several other poor countries, fearing the worst, have been trying for months to concoct immunization programs for themselves, we had “forgotten” to acquire them in advance and we will be even more dependent on Covax.

Imran has also appealed for financial aid for countries with balance of payments problems, which are unlikely to receive significant support. Indeed, as data released by the UN this week show, much of Europe has seen inward foreign investment plummet to negative levels. Several other rich and middle-income countries have seen similarly bad numbers in 2020. Rich or not, these countries will be cash-strapped and will not be willing to pour into an emergency fund for others at the expense of their own citizens.

But Imran closed his speech at the UN on a strong point, namely to remind rich countries of a commitment against climate change to mobilize $ 100 billion a year for climate action in developing countries. This engagement, unlike Covid-19 emergency relief, has been planned for more than a decade. It would be disappointing for wealthy governments to delay one form of impending disaster relief for another.

Posted in The Express Tribune, January 27, 2021.

