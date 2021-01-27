South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days





SEOUL South Korea has reported 599 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest in 10 days, as health workers work to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic. Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 112 of the new cases were from the southwestern city of Gwangju, where more than 100 have so far been linked to a missionary training school. . An affiliate facility in the central city of Daejeon has been linked to more than 170 infections. The Seoul metropolitan area has reported nearly 300 cases. South Korea has repeatedly seen the emergence of large religious groups, including more than 5,000 linked to the secret Shincheonji Church of Jesus that sparked a major epidemic last spring. Figures released by the agency on Wednesday brought the number of national cases to 76,429, including 1,378 deaths. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region: Health officials in New Zealand say all close contacts of a woman who has caught the coronavirus have tested negative, as fears of an outbreak ease. The woman was infected by another traveler just before leaving quarantine after returning from Europe. Several people have tested positive in quarantine. Meanwhile, officials have started sketching out plans for the nations immunization program, which they hope will kick off in earnest by mid-year. Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield said her goal was to vaccinate at least 70% of the population. He said a recent survey showed that around 70% of people would agree to be vaccinated, 20% would be hesitant and up to 10% would be against. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week the countries’ borders could remain closed for the rest of the year. Officials recognize that the success of New Zealanders in eliminating the community spread of the virus means that it may take longer than some countries to get vaccinated. Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has prioritized health workers and officials after allowing emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine. Several senior military, police and health officials also received their second photo at the presidential palace, along with an influential celebrity on social media. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that around 245,685 people have been vaccinated to date, most of them health workers. As of Tuesday, confirmed cases in Indonesia topped one million with 28.46 deaths. India vaccinated 2 million health workers in less than two weeks and recorded 12,689 new cases. COVID-19-related deaths have also dropped to 137 in the past 24 hours. India began its mass vaccination campaign on January 16 and aims to immunize 300 million people, including 30 million doctors, nurses and other frontline workers. India approved the emergency use of two vaccines AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech on January 4. ___ Track all AP pandemic coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

