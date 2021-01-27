How will Indian aid on Diego Garcia make British Prime Minister Boris Johnson grateful to Narendra Modi?

The Covid-19 pandemic might have prevented British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from attending the Republic of India Day celebrations as the main guest, but when he finally delivers on his promise to travel to New Delhi ahead of the 47th G-7 summit in London in June, he will seek out the prime minister. Modis assistance on Diego Garcia, according to diplomatic sources.

While India allows a bit of Japan in Rajasthan, is the stage set for many small indias in Japan?

In a post-Brexit UK, no government will like to derail the upward trends with India, which incidentally is the second-largest investor in that country, despite biased advice from Chatham House think tank in Downing Street.

The implications of China’s rise to power and the new challenges for British sovereignty in the Falklands in the South Atlantic and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean are also important factors for which London wants a stronger relationship with New Delhi.

In the aftermath of Brexit, countries like France, Spain, Italy and Portugal would be in favor of a change of the pastLoyalty to the European Unionin the United Kingdom and its legal claims to a policy of good relations with Argentina and other Latin American countries.

And what is equally worrying for Britain is the future of Diego Garcia, the main atoll in British Indian Ocean Territory. This has been rented out in the United States since 1965 as a military base and where the United States has its most important and secretive foreign assets in the Indian Ocean. The UK also shares military installations here.

Concerns over the territory are due to the fact that in 2019, the UK lost its case against Mauritius at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled that British possession of the territory was illegal.

It can be noted that in the early 1960s, Washington began talks with London about the creation of a shared defense facility on Diego Garcia, the chain of islands that was part of the Chagos Archipelago (55 atolls islands), which in turn was handed over by the Government of Mauritius against payment of compensation, as well as three islands that were previously part of Seychelles.

It was then called British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). After making the territory available for joint defense of the United Kingdom and the United States in 1966, London, between 1968 and 1973, withdrew the local population from the island and deported them to Mauritius. , which became independent in 1968.

Maurice never accepted Diego Garcia as British territory and claimed it as his own. But the UK has ensured that none of the deportees returned to BIOT.

#NOT A WORD, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory is one of the largest of the 60 small islands that make up the Chagos Archipelago. #Aviators of #USAF Det. 1, 36th Mission Support Group, maintain a forward operating location there. https://t.co/VCYy7soOc8 pic.twitter.com/64Yy3lInB0 – US Air Force (@usairforce) February 12, 2019

In June 2017, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution, tabled by Mauritius, requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ in The Hague on the legal status of the Chagos Archipelago.

On February 25, 2019, the ICJ published the advisory opinion on the issue: The Court having concluded that the decolonization of Mauritius had not been carried out in a manner compatible with the right of peoples to self-determination, it follows that the United Kingdom continued to administer the Chagos Archipelago constitutes a wrongful act engaging the international responsibility of that State …

Accordingly, the United Kingdom is under an obligation to end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago as quickly as possible, thereby enabling Mauritius to complete the decolonization of its territory in a manner compatible with the law. peoples to dispose of themselves.

This advisory opinion was then voted on at the United Nations General Assembly which, on May 22, 2019, by an unprecedented majority of 116 votes to 6, with the abstention of 56 countries, urged the United Kingdom to withdraw without condition his “colonial administration” of the Chagos Archipelago. within six months and return it to Mauritius.

Only six countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel and the Maldives voted against the resolution. No less than 56, including leading European countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands, abstained.

India was one of 116 countries that voted to restore Mauritian sovereignty. And this vote was a continuation of India’s traditional stance on decolonization as well as historically cordial ties with Mauritius, where the Indian diaspora holds a dominant position in the country’s politics and economy, with people from across the country. Indian origin occupying the posts of president and prime minister. Minister on several occasions.

But then the United Nations General Assembly vote on Diego Garcia is not binding on the UK. And this gives the possibility of extending the status quo and a mediating role for India between the United Kingdom (and the United States for that matter) and Mauritius. London and Washington would like New Delhi to take advantage of its influence with Port Louis.

Is the US military presence in Diego Garcia in the common interest of the UK, US and India? London and Washington will like New Delhi to realize that all three are now in the same security architecture and therefore the base is beneficial to all.

This was precisely the argument Boris Johnson, then British Foreign Secretary, presented to Prime Minister Modi during his visit to India in 2017. And it is precisely the same argument he will repeat, this time as as British Prime Minister, when he meets Modi, according to diplomatic sources.

During the Cold War years, India was at the forefront of the call to declare the Indian Ocean a zone of peace, free from any type of military presence from the great powers. But as a result of geopolitical changes in the post-Cold War world, statements about the zone of peace have all but ceased in Indian diplomatic vocabulary.

Recently, India expressed concern over a debate on Kashmir in the Houses of Parliament complex in London. but do you know what the UK is doing in the Chagos Islands? UK did not even obey UN order to hand over Chagos Islands to Mauritius within 6 months but to lecture on India. ?? pic.twitter.com/8XFCW3stlk – AjatShatru (@vernaculartube) January 22, 2021

China’s rise to power and its aggressive designs prompted not only India, but also other prominent countries in the Indian Ocean region such as Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, to appreciate the stabilizing role of the American Presence in Diego Garcia.

In addition, the strategic alliance between India and the United States has taken a leap forward in recent years. This includes joint collaborations, patrols and military exercises. Other QUAD partners are also joining these efforts. France and the United Kingdom also wish to collaborate and cooperate with India in the field of security.

Today, a stable Indian Ocean is more vital to India’s national interests, including its economic goals, in realistic terms than its ideological positions. And for that, the US military presence in the region through the Diego Garcia base is vital, so it makes sense.

It is widely recognized that the joint UK and US military installation at Diego Garcia protects their allies and friends in the region.

Seen in this light, Diego Garcia is what analysts describe as a strategic dilemma for India. On the one hand, there is history and ideology. On the other hand, there are realistic national interests to defend. Johnson will like Modi to choose the latter.

Authors’ profile

Follow EurAsian Times on Google News