Opinion | Trump and the foiled Justice Department plot.

Re Mutiny Halted Trump Scheme in Justice Dept. (Front page, January 23):

The revelation of Jeffrey Clark’s plot to use the Justice Department to back President Donald Trumps with false claims that the election was stolen shows how dangerously close this country is to a real constitutional crisis.

It was only the willingness of ministry officials to stake their own careers to end this undemocratic ploy that prevented Jeffrey Rosen from being replaced by this Trump loyalist, who had a penchant for conspiracy theories.

Mr. Clarks’ name can now be added to the list of politicians like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy and sadly many others for whom personal ambition and a cynical disregard for truth supersedes any commitment to their oaths and any real concern for the welfare of the United States.

Michael Esterowitz Brooklyn

Americans must learn the right lesson from this farce. The good lesson is not that democracy worked after all. Nor is it that Donald Trump is an anomaly that will never happen again.

If Donald Trump and his minions had been so disciplined and organized as they despised democracy, or if the election had been any closer, their ultimate efforts to carry out a coup might have succeeded.

The good lesson is that the president should have absolutely no power over judicial matters: the Department of Justice and the federal courts. The Department of Justice must operate independently of the White House. Federal judges and the attorney general must be appointed through a process that excludes the president from participation.

If the fox is allowed to keep guarding the henhouse next time around, if he’s more perceptive and determined, and if he has done a better job of installing loyal lackeys to make his bid, he might really want to. get out of it by eating the chickens.

Ben SilvermanRosarito Beach, Mexico

Because the story about Donald Trumps trying to use the Justice Department to overturn Georgia election results has such strong echoes of the Watergates Saturday Night massacre, and because Katie Benners’ excellent reporting paints a picture of how desperate and seemingly delusional Donald Trump was, it struck me as the most astonishing episode in his never-ending battle to overthrow the election.

Since the election, we have learned that Mr Trumps has challenged the results in court, his phone calls to lobby elections and other officials in Swing States, and his media campaign that has pushed a lie about electoral fraud. But his machinations at the Department of Justice somehow add a note of desperation that is deeply shocking, even taking into account everything we knew about him.

Kay Oppenheimer Aiken, TBS Writer is a retired lawyer.

