Why should restoring press freedom around the world take priority on Biden’s priority list?





As the new President of the United States, Joseph Biden, begins his term, he has a lot to save from the wreckage left by his predecessor.

One of the most disturbing messages stemming from the violent pro-Trump insurgency attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 concerned frightening threats to a free press. The words “Murder the media” appeared on a door of the building.

This concise and despicable sentence represented the crude culmination of five years of rhetorical attacks by Donald Trump and his political allies on critical media coverage.

From the early days of his administration, when a White House aide said there are alternative facts, to the president’s relentless lies (30,000 at last count, according to the Washington Post), to social media abuse platforms to spread scandalous disinformation, the press has come under enormous pressure to simply report the reality.

As Marty Baron, editor of the Washington Post, said in 2017: Were not at war with the administration, were at work. We are doing our job.

Reporting has never been more difficult or more dangerous in the United States and around the world.

Attacks on Journalists

A major theme running through the recently released Committee to Protect Journalists annual report is the blatant impunity of those who target journalists, arresting, imprisoning and prosecuting them for doing their jobs.

The report details how governments around the world have used bogus justifications to jail flaggers for telling the truth, under pretexts ranging from cracking down on elusive fake news to inciting civil unrest by reporting the COVID-19 pandemic .

CPJ’s annual census of jailed journalists shows a record 274 people behind bars in 2020. As in years past, the main offenders were China, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. No other nation that claims to respect a free press, or any international body, really takes them into account.

This record number does not take into account the hundreds of journalists arrested and released throughout the year and not just in the countries mentioned above. In Pakistan, for example, it wasn’t until November 2020 that the government freed the country’s top media mogul, MirShakil-ur-Rehman, on bail. He had been in jail since March, an eight-month jail term on false land transaction charges dating back to 1986. Hismedia companies have criticized Prime Minister ImranKhan and the military.

In fact, CPJ’s report is a damning indictment of how authoritarians have once again concealed themselves in the anti-press rhetoric of the United States.

Over the past five years, there has been a notable lack of leadership in promoting democratic values, including freedom of repression and freedom of dissent. This deficiency is particularly evident in the United States, where Trump has constantly attacked the press and approached dictators abroad.

Authorities around the world, from the Philippines to Turkey, have used Trump’s fake news rhetoric to justify their actions. This year, 34 journalists were jailed for false information, up from 31 last year. On December 12, Iran hanged journalist Ruhollah Zam, accused of instigating political unrest.

Against the background, attacks on the press in the United States may not seem so horrific, but 120 journalists were arrested or criminally charged in 2020 (up from nine in 2019) and around 300 were assaulted, the majority by military forces. order, according to the USPressFreedomTracker. Sixteen criminal charges.

Most of these attacks took place during anti-racism protests that followed the murder of George Floyds in Minneapolis this summer, when police arrested or attacked reporters who identified themselves as reporters.

Journalists covering protests have the same rights as other citizens, that is, they can engage in legal behavior that includes photographing and interviewing people in public places. The First Amendment provides additional legal protection, and many police departments have drafted policies on how the police should treat journalists.

There are few or no examples of officers being held to account for transgressing these lines.

President Trumps’ hostility to the press catalyzed direct attacks on journalists. Sometimes attackers are held responsible like the man, Robert Chaim, who made several calls to the Boston Globe newsroom with death threats, echoing Trump’s criticism of the Globe as an enemy of the people. A police search of the Chaims California home revealed a cache of 19 guns and hundreds of cartridges. In 2018, a court sentenced him to four months in prison.

As the CPJ report notes, populist leaders around the world are targeting the media with such accusations against journalists. A notable example is President Roderigo Duterte in the Philippines, not mentioned in the report, under whose watch journalist Maria Ressa faces various lawsuits, including fraud and cyber-defamation.

The reason it matters is that where the Philippines goes, America follows. Take the militarization of social media, we were the test case before America, Ressa said. Online violence leads to real world violence.

Among the many items on Bidens president-elect’s to-do list, restoring respect for a free press would send an important signal and ricochet around the world.

Here are some urgent steps his administration needs to take:

Hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its role in the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi Take the lead with international institutions, including the United Nations and Organization of States Special Rapporteurs on Freedom of Expression Americans. Hold police officials accountable for those who used tear gas, rubber bullets and tasers against journalists, and detained, arrested and targeted journalists who tried to do their jobs Drop charges against the launchers ‘alerts that provide crucial information to journalists on administrative errors

The US government has traditionally promoted and funded independent media outlets around the world, defending journalists and news outlets under threat, in addition to promoting and defending the Internet as a shared global information system, as the report notes. CPJ.

Restoring that historic role and the commitment of nations to press freedom around the world and here at home would be one of the most significant achievements of Biden’s presidency.

James McManus is a lawyer and journalist in Boston. Beena Sarwar is a journalist and political analyst from Pakistan where she lived and worked during two military dictatorships. Both teach law and journalism at Emerson College, Boston.

