Republican senators rally against Donald Trump’s impeachment, making conviction unlikely





All but five Republicans in the US Senate voted in favor of an effort to reject Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, making it clear that a conviction of the former president for “inciting insurgency” is unlikely.

Key points: Democrats defend the constitutionality of the trial citing legal opinions and a precedent from 1876. Vote suggests Democrats will not be able to get the 17 Republican votes they need for a conviction Senator Patrick Leahy, who is presiding over the trial, was taken to hospital on Tuesday out of “caution”

Although Republicans failed to end the trial before it began, Tuesday’s test vote made it clear that Mr. Trump still has enormous influence over his party as he becomes the first former president. to be tried for impeachment.

The impeachment trial surrounds Mr. Trump’s role in the murderous siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Many Republicans criticized Mr. Trump’s role in the attack, before which he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to reverse his defeat, but most of those politicians also rushed to defend him during the trial.

“I think that was indicative of where a lot of people are,” South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second Republican in the Senate, said after the vote.

Late Tuesday local time, Democrats’ trial chairman Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital for observation after not feeling well in his office, spokesman David Carle said in a statement.

The 80-year-old senator was examined by the attending physician on Capitol Hill, who recommended that he be taken to hospital as a precaution, Mr Carle said.

Later Tuesday, Mr Carle said Senator Leahy had been discharged home “after a thorough examination” and was eager to return to work.

Republicans argue impeachment is unconstitutional because Donald Trump is no longer in office (AP: Luis M Alvarez)

Senator Leahy presided over the trial’s first procedural vote, a total of 55-45 which saw the Senate overturn an objection from Kentucky Senator Rand Paul who allegedly declared the impeachment process unconstitutional and dismissed the trial.

The vote means the trial over Mr. Trump’s impeachment will begin as scheduled the week of February 8. The House impeached him on January 13, just a week after the Capitol attack in which five people died.

What seemed to some Democrats like an open and closed deal on something that had played out for the world on live television is running into a Republican Party that feels very different.

Not only do senators say they have legal concerns, but they fear they will run into the former president and his legion of supporters.

Democrats have ‘a long way to go to prove it’

It is not clear whether any Republicans would vote to convict Mr. Trump on the actual inducement charge after voting in favor of Senator Paul’s efforts to declare him unconstitutional.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman said after the vote that he had yet to make his decision and that constitutionality was “a whole different matter” from the prosecution itself.

But many others have indicated that they believe the final vote will be similar.

The vote shows “they have a long way to go to prove it,” Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said of the House Democrats’ accusation.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, said the vote was “a floor, not a ceiling.”

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said most Republicans would not see the light between constitutionality and the incitement section.

“Are you asking me to vote in a trial which in itself is not constitutionally permitted?” He asked.

The conviction would require the support of all Democrats and 17 Republicans, which is two-thirds of the Senate away from the five Republicans who voted with Democrats on Tuesday to allow the trial to continue. It was Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who recently criticized the former president and his efforts to reverse the victory of the President Joe Biden.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Mr. Trump “caused” the riots and said he was open to conviction, voted with Senator Paul to dismiss the lawsuit.

Democrats rejected the argument that the trial was illegitimate or unconstitutional because Mr. Trump was no longer in office, pointing to the 1876 indictment of a previously resigned War Secretary and also the views of many jurists.

Democrats also say there is a need to keep track of the first invasion of Capitol Hill since the War of 1812, carried out by rioters pushed by a president as constituency votes were counted.

“It makes no sense that a president, or an official, could commit a heinous crime against our country, then defeat the impeachment powers of Congress and avoid a disqualification vote by simply resigning or waiting to commit this offense until. ‘in their last weeks in power,’ said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Before the vote, senators formally opened the trial by taking an oath to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors. The nine House Democrats pursuing the case against Mr. Trump brought the only impeachment charge across the Capitol on Monday evening in a solemn and ceremonial march past the same rooms the rioters ransacked three ago. weeks.

Articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate by nine House Democrats, along with the House Clerk (left) and the Acting Sergeant-at-Arms (right). (AP: Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Senior House Attorney Jamie Raskin of Maryland appeared before the Senate to describe the violent events of January 6 and read the House resolution charging “serious crimes and misdemeanors.”

For Democrats, the tone, tenor and length of the trial so early in Mr. Biden’s presidency pose their own challenge, forcing them to strike a balance between their vow to hold Mr. Trump accountable and their eagerness to keep priorities. of the new administration after taking control. of the House, the Senate and the White House.

Chief Justice John Roberts is not presiding over the trial, as he did when Mr. Trump was first indicted, which could affect the severity of the proceedings. The change would be in accordance with protocol as Mr. Trump is no longer in office.

Instead, Senator Leahy, who occupies the mostly ceremonial role of Senate Speaker pro tempore, was sworn in on Tuesday.

Senator Patrick Leahy presides over the impeachment (Senate Television)

Leaders on both sides have agreed to a short delay in the proceedings, which serves their political and practical interests, even though National Guard troops remain on Capitol Hill due to threats to the security of representatives and senators before the trial.

The start date gives Mr. Trump’s ever-evolving legal team time to prepare his case, while stepping back more than a month from the passions of the bloody riot.

For the Democratic-led Senate, the intervening weeks provide prime time to confirm some of the top cabinet candidates Mr. Biden has nominated.

AP

