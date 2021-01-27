Bonds Head to Losses on Near Record PM Modis Debt Sales





India is set to sell a near record amount of debt in the coming year, putting pressure on a sovereign bond market that is increasingly worried about central bank support. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government could announce a gross borrowing plan of 10.6 trillion rupees ($ 145 billion) for the 12 months starting in April in its budget announcement on February 1, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts interviewed by Bloomberg News. This is less than the record 13.1 trillion rupees estimated for the current year, but 75% above the average of the previous five years. As a result, the 10-year sovereign bond yield could rise about 40 basis points from current levels at 6.30% by the end of December, its first advance in three years, a separate survey showed. There will always be significant funding needs that will need to be funded from the market and put pressure on bond yields, said Himanshu Malik, fixed income strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. The bond curve steepened sharply in 2020 and we expect the increasing pressure to return in 2021. The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year, as pandemic relief efforts have gained the upper hand. With bond sales remaining strong, signs of a recovery in the global economy as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s measures to drain excess cash should add upward pressure on yields. Case in point: Short-term bond yields surged, as debt yields maturing in 2025 jumped 24 basis points this month, after the central bank drained Rs.2 trillion from the banking system to a higher cut-off rate than expected. Traders see the central bank walking a tightrope to keep long-term yields anchored to facilitate government borrowing, while restoring normal liquidity operations after a collapse in short-term rates late last year. The bond yield curve could move upward with a flattening bias as front rates normalize to more normal liquidity conditions, said B. Prasanna, head of global markets, sales, trading and trading. research at ICICI Bank Ltd. The RBI is expected to prevent any significant surge in long-term returns by continuing to use Operation Twist effectively. Some now expect the RBI to moderate its purchases in the next fiscal year. Bank of America Corp. estimates that the central bank could conduct open market bond operations worth $ 21 billion in the next fiscal year, up from $ 58 billion for the current year. Yet no one expects the RBI to completely withdraw its support for the bond market. India’s economy will remain uneven for some time to come and it will certainly take the RBI to fend for itself until the wounds of Covid-19 are healed, said Dhawal Dalal, director of fixed income investments in Mumbai at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. Here are other bond market expectations from the February 1 budget: Finance ministry could consider issuing $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion in foreign currency sovereign bonds, HSBC says

India has so far not sold any foreign currency sovereign bonds although it did come up with the idea in 2019 to help reduce its budget deficit

India could announce a target range for the budget deficit compared to its current practice of focusing on a point estimate, as recommended by the finance committee, according to ICICI Bank

A range for the budget deficit would be in line with monetary policy inflation targets and give policymakers more leeway to adjust spending

Economists polled by Bloomberg see stimulus spending, along with declining tax revenues, push India’s fiscal gap to around 8% of GDP in the current fiscal year ending in March, more than the double the target of 3.5%

State Bank of India expects states to borrow nine trillion rupees in next fiscal year, in line with this year’s target

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos