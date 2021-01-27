Does Donald Trump’s ban on Twitter and Facebook nullify culture or the free market?





Three weeks after the Capitol riot, the US Senate still has not decided whether former President Donald Trump incited the crowd and should be held responsible.

The free market made a much faster decision.

Less than a week after the riot that resulted in the deaths of five people, the Trump National Golf Club lost a popular PGA tournament, Deutsche Bank said it would stop doing business with Trump, and the city of New York has canceled contacts with Trumps’ business, among other economic repercussions.

Eric Trump, the son of the former president, told The Associated Press that his father was a victim of the culture of cancellation, the buzzword used to describe the economic and social attacks that hit people who say unpopular things. Donald Trump himself spoke out against the culture of cancellation at Mount Rushmore last year, saying his aim was to kick people out of their jobs, shame dissidents and demand total submission from everyone in disagreement.

This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely foreign to our culture and our values ​​and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America, Trump said.

But is what happened to Trump this month nullifying the culture, or is it just the natural and even predictable consequences of his actions?

A polarized nation cannot agree. Americans remain divided over whether Trump’s words to the crowd on Jan.6 and in the two months leading up to the rally caused chaos and deadly violence, according to the Pew Research Center.

But the economic sanctions against Trump give the nation a chance to step back and assess what the culture of cancellation really is, at a time when accusations of cancellation appear to be accelerating both on the left and on the to the right.

Joseph Epstein, the author of the Wall Street Journal op-ed that ridiculed First Lady Jill Biden for using the title doctor, was it canceled when Northwestern University removed it from its website? Was Senator Josh Hawley, Republican from Missouri, muzzled when he lost a book deal? And has Trump’s treatment of the economic reaction to the loss of his Twitter account been a cutting edge cancellation culture for the Tories?

For these cases, and for an accumulating pile of cases, there is no definitive jury, like the one Facebook has put in place to examine the accusations of unfair censorship. But analysts say a person hasn’t been canceled if they still have a megaphone, and we should be more worried about the cancellation of ordinary people than presidents and celebrities. Here’s why.

President Donald Trump gets a golf ball thrown while playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. On Sunday, December 13, 2020 Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press Look at the bottom line

The PGA’s decision to hold its 2022 tournament in Oklahoma instead of the Trumps Golf Club in New Jersey likely stung the former president, not only because of the loss of revenue and prestige, but also because Trump loves golf.

He also enjoys making money, and in the aftermath of the riots some actions seem designed to punish Trump personally, like Shopify removing Trump merchandise stores from its platform and Stripe announcing that it would not process payments for. the Trumps campaign website.

Although seemingly punitive, corporations look out for their own interests in a capitalist society, said Lawrence Glickman, professor of American studies in the Department of History at Cornell University and author of Free Enterprise: An American History, among others. books.

The cancellation of golf tournaments at Trump’s properties, now expanded to include the British Open, might simply be a smart business move to prevent the loss of advertisers or to prevent protests that could take place. But such movements have tremendous power, Glickman said.

It is one of the oldest forms of political activism in the United States, using the power of the stock market to transform the political landscape, he said.

Likewise, Helen Lewis, writing in The Atlantic earlier this year, said the best way to view layoffs, exits and online whistleblowers lumped together under the name of cancellation culture is not through a lens. social, but economic.

Glickman, however, calls himself a skeptic of the cancellation culture and says the term is often used loosely to cover disparate situations. But that shouldn’t apply to Donald Trump, he said.

He can still certainly appeal to Fox & Friends or other pro-Trump programs; he could probably have an interview with almost any journalist in the country. If he wrote something, many publications would be interested in publishing it. If he chooses to write a memoir, I think someone will publish that as well, Glickman said.

Josh Hawley made a similar accusation, which the waking crowd canceled, but here we have a very powerful Senator from the United States who gets a ton of publicity for everything he does and has found another publisher in one. week or so.

I don’t really see it as a culture of cancellation. I see it as a company deciding that they don’t want to be associated with someone, Glickman said. We may differ as to whether the reasons are justified or not, but this sort of thing often happens in American political and economic life.

Glickman added that he has fellow academics who haven’t been able to find editors for their work, not because of the cancellation culture, but because editors don’t think they can earn money. money with books. In both cases, what matters is the essential.

The prescription

While Republicans have become the most vocal critics of the cancellation culture, people on the right and left are being marked for cancellation. A recent example on the left came when liberal comedian Jimmy Dore took to Tucker Carlson Tonight to argue that Trump should forgive WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The Liberals were furious with Dore for appearing with Carlson, whom they saw as a political enemy, said Dan Kovalik, author of the upcoming Cancel This Book, the Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture.

Kovalik, who teaches international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, expressed concern about the cancellation of the culture after a friend suffered the effects. She posted a nonviolence meme on Facebook that was viewed as disrespectful following the death of George Floyds and a nonprofit she helped found cut ties with her after the outcry from the community.

It’s this kind of cancellation that the company should be most worried about, Kovalik said.

What needs to be distinguished is the difference between the well-intentioned person who makes a mistake and the really bad-intentioned people. The difference, for example, between (his friend) and a white supremacist. It’s not the same thing. They shouldn’t be treated the same. And yet they are, quite often.

Kovalik doesn’t see Trump as a victim of the cancellation culture, or even Harry Potter author JK Rowling, even though he believes she has been treated unfairly.

She has been attacked, and viciously enough, for her concerns that part of the new gender inclusive language is erasing women. And she’s worried that this might be a disservice to women, which I think is a reasonable position to consider, he said. But, he added, it cannot be undone. Shes has around 14 million followers on Twitter.

Trump had 88 million when he was banned, which is another reason Kovalik and Glickman don’t see the former president as canceled. He still has the respect of a lot of Americans and can communicate with them in other ways.

I think the loss in particular of his Twitter account was a big blow to him; at the same time, there are other ways he has to use to communicate with the world if he wants to, Glickman said.

Kovalik, although he voted for President Joe Biden and identifies as progressive, said he disagreed with Twitters’ decision to ban Trump, whom he considers the greatest danger of canceling culture: censorship of unpopular opinions.

We must allow freedom of speech and debate. It took me a while to come to this belief. Im a leftist; I focused more on social economic justice than on freedom of speech, but now I see freedom of speech under threat, he said.

If the culture cancellation continues unabated, Kovalik said, all Americans will feel the effects.

Important Voices Voices that need to be heard because they may be right or may at least have a point are going to be squeezed out. People are going to censor themselves. The media will have less diverse opinions and I think that ultimately the truth will be covered up.

