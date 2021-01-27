Joe Biden calls, but Angela Merkel “teams up with Xi Jinping” – 01/26/2021 – Nelson from S – KSU





After calling the governors of Canada, Mexico, UK and France and before speaking to Russia, Joe Biden called Angela Merkel (below, on DPA video). Then the German leader addressed the Economic Forum. Major US newspapers did not report, but the Politico website called for “Merkel sided with Xi against the Cold War blocs.” Her: I would love to avoid the building blocks. Saying “this is the United States and there is China and we are grouping around one or the other” does not allow me to understand how things should be. “ The call and the speech made headlines in Germany, the Sddeutsche Zeitung, for example, highlighting the differences over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is almost set to bring Russian gas to the European Union. Biden is against it. The Trump administration, ultimately, with Democratic backing, imposed sanctions on the pipeline. Merkel and the EU were not moved and, the day before Biden’s call, work resumed, according to CFO Handelsblatt. POISON First, the American Pfizer has reduced the delivery of its vaccine to the European Union, but not to the United States. Then Britain’s AstraZeneca warned it would cut back too, but not in the UK. And German newspapers, such as Sddeutsche and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, have headlined the “grave suspicion”, which “poisons relations”, of being the action of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Chinese Global Times / Huanqiu Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijing commented on Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the EU, that “vaccines produced in the United States should be distributed in accordance with the national interests of the United States.” And that “the UK supports and coordinates with the US in doing so.” D10 MAKE WATER The Wall Street Journal covered and highlighted Xi Jinping’s speech at the Economic Forum, in front of Merkel. He stressed that he had spoken out against “creating small circles” for a new cold war, a reference to Biden’s effort to join allies against Beijing. An effort that has been delegated to Boris Johnson, who is trying to make the June G7 a sketch of a D10, bringing together ten democracies against China. But Bloomberg, Handelsblatt and others have reported that most G7 members, including Japan and Germany, don’t want it. It also doesn’t help the UK record the worst economic performance in the G7, with Brexit added to the pandemic, according to the WSJ. Or have achieved “a higher death rate per million people than in any other country,” according to the London Times. ON THE LARGEST MARKET IN THE WORLD The WSJ posted a video on the homepage (above) showing how “Comac seeks to compete with Boeing and Airbus in the world’s biggest market,” China, and the Nikkei reported that the three biggest companies Chinese airlines had suspended 100 Boeing and Airbus orders in 2020, but retained all those manufactured at Comac. And Caixin made headlines by saying that the airport in Guangzhou, in the south of the country, overtook Atlanta, in the United States, as the busiest in the world. LINK PRESENT: Did you like this column? The subscriber can release five free accesses from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos