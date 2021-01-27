It’s time for some serious politics





In Pakistan, the most common and probably the easiest way to slander a leader is to accuse him of being an Indian or Israeli agent. Among the many allegations that the opposition leadership has leveled at Prime Minister Imran Khan is that he has been lenient towards Prime Minister Modi for changing the status of Kashmir and equally soft in condemning Israel for it. annexation of Palestinian territory. Conspiracy theories are a favorite pastime of our politicians. They went so far as to link the Israeli link with the ex-wife of the prime minister and the PTI receiving funds from Israel during the elections. These unfounded allegations or innuendos do not reflect the quality and ethics of our political discourse.

Ironically, the Prime Minister, while his party was in opposition, made similar accusations against the ruling party. It is perhaps a convenient etiquette for politicians to implicate their opponent and question his patriotic credentials, at least for a while. But this has a downside: Pakistani rulers transform the serious issues facing Pakistan or other Muslim countries only to score points instead of formulating thoughtful strategies to counter them.

The real problem facing Pakistani leaders, however, is not so much foreign policy but domestic issues. The general consensus is that governance is weak and that several state institutions have become dysfunctional and behave like islands on their own. Democracy is only in name because it has become very weak; and demonstrations, protests and strikes in factories or hospitals have become a common feature. A similar situation is experienced in the conduct of parliament. The Prime Minister rarely attends sessions of the Assembly, hardly contributing to debates or matters which have a strong bearing on national politics and international relations. His frequent speeches to captive audiences or his lengthy talks with friendly television presenters are no substitute for parliamentary and legislative debates.

The most worrying aspect is that the country’s economy continues to deteriorate as the debt burden continues to rise and news of outstanding financial liabilities continues to proliferate. Much of the workforce has been made redundant due to the pandemic and the promise that the boost given to the construction industry will be able to absorb them has only been partially fulfilled.

Hundreds of Pakistanis risk their lives to migrate to distant lands in Europe and the Middle East in search of employment. Neither the government nor the opposition appear to have a solid and viable plan for economic recovery. If there was one, it became difficult to implement in the prevailing chaotic political scenario. While there is free speech, some areas remain kosher and many are in detention or face charges for being too loud.

There is little incentive to look back for advice, as our history is filled with military rule, civilian leaders shy away from promises, and provide poor governance. So the question remains: is there a way forward because no country is destined to remain in poverty and chaos in perpetuity?

What is striking, but rarely discussed seriously, even at the university level, is that with the exception of a few democracies, most Muslim countries have monarchies or dictatorships. Even those who, like us, are democratic flout democratic practices with impunity. The reason why Muslim countries lag behind in democratic development can be attributed to several factors. Most of them were colonies or not really independent and deliberately deprived of modern education. Their backwardness in terms of technological and scientific development and mismanagement of resources has led the advanced countries to retain direct or indirect control over them and weak economies unable to compete internationally. Continued economic dependence on advanced countries has led to compromising economic and political sovereignty and accepting their diktats. All this should not appear unknown to most of our citizens, as we live and suffer the harmful effects of this heritage.

It is time for political parties and our leaders to talk less and seriously engage in building a stable and autonomous society. Singing slogans and leading protests while feeding on people’s frustrations will only get us so far but will not change the destiny of the nation and bring prosperity and peace to its people. Equally important is that leaders must restore faith in democracy through concrete results-oriented performance or face the consequences of a disillusioned public.

The actions taken by the NAB and a public outcry against corruption, although some had evil intentions, have helped to reduce corruption. Anyone with credible evidence can report corrupt practices to the NAB and address the press or file a complaint in court. The NAB’s reputation for being biased towards the ruling party and unduly harsh on opposition leaders must be seriously taken into account.

There are other areas that need to be looked at and focused on in order to reduce corruption at the national level. The structure of political parties, their source of funding, their practices and their general culture must be revisited to fight against the curse of corruption. Think tanks and civil society should play a role in educating the public and especially the younger generation on the value of clean policy.

The PTI has brought new and younger faces to the party, but they have generally been disappointing and a drag except for a few.

Imran Khan’s political struggle spanning more than two decades had raised hopes for change and high expectations. But the government’s colorless performance and its heavy pressure on the establishment have sullied its reputation. With the armed opposition, there is hardly any room for maneuver left.

As long as bad-reputed old politicians hold the reins of power in government and opposition parties, there will be little hope for change. Thus, power must shift to relatively more enlightened and intact leadership. But in the near future, this transformation is not on the horizon.

Posted in The Express Tribune, January 27, 2021.

