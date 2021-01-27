Politics
This is Congress’ last chance to get its own Modi
Text size:
TThe decision of the Congressional Working Committee to elect a new president at any cost by June may well be the party’s last chance to find its own Narendra Modi. This, only if Congress does not go through the election as a mere sham, especially for the post of party chairman by using it as a ruse to simply reaffirm overwhelming support for a Gandhi and back him up.
I call this the last chance because the speed at which the dark Congress could mean that all of its potential leadership talents would give up before the party finally realizes the need for a real overhaul.
Despite all its demands for a commitment to democracy, Congress has long been the most undemocratic party, a fact that many have repeatedly asserted. Yes, even more undemocratic than the Bharatiya Janata party, at least in the pre-Modi era, which succeeded in dismissing two leaders confined to one state as its most powerful national duo.
When, in 1998, the then party leader Sitaram Kesri locked horns with Sonia Gandhi, he was invited to to resign by passing a resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Since then, it’s all about quiet submission to the rule of the Gandhi, from Sonia to Rahul and back to Sonia. Of course, with a generous dose of Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) for the president cast by the loyalists.
What Congress needs today is an honest election with real candidates and a chance given to anyone who wants and is qualified to run for president. The party needs and deserves a chance to find its own Modi or Amit Shah.
Also read: The only offensive thing about Tandav is his simplistic and tacky portrayal of politics
The persistent simulacrum
The Gandhi family’s iron grip on the party does not need to be mentioned. But under its shadow, everything in the name of elections and selections has been reduced to a sham.
In Congress, everything goes according to the whim of the Gandhi family. Most of the group are happy to play the game. Nearly two dozen executives writing a letter questioning senior executives and demanding organizational reform is nothing but an aberration.
When Sonia moved Sitaram Kesri, the Congress Party, whose leaders had serious divisions and preferences, witnessed some protests. Since then, however, the party has been controlled from above, almost dictatorial, and with dangerously diminishing returns.
It was in 1997 (Kolkata session) and before that in 1992 (Tirupati session) when the CWC saw a real competition. After the 1997 session, there were no elections for the CWC.
In 2004, when Congress came to power under the aegis of the UPA, Sonia Gandhi declined the post of Prime Minister, but not without appoint a leader Manmohan Singh of his choice. No election process to disturb.
With the UPA’s fortunes declining during their second term, the Gandhi family weakened their grip on contemporary politics. And yet, the party has become a game of passage of the package between Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The latter was appointed vice-president of the party in 2013, and succeeded his mother as president in 2017, all in a gentle and largely undisputed tradition, as in the kingdoms of ancient times.
Then member of the Bureau of Congress Shehzad Poonawalla became an aberration when he questioned Rahul’s elevation in 2017, but his act was seen more as a comic relief than a serious reminder of what plagues the party.
The Gandhi’s reluctance to relinquish control, along with their inability to evolve in the Modi-Shah era, caused the party to fall into a dark abyss, the road to recovery feeling bumpy and distant.
Also read: Not West Bengal, but the Assam polls that are most crucial for Modi-Shah this year
The need for a real election
To say that Gandhi’s leadership has failed miserably in recent years to keep Congress afloat would be an understatement. Sources within the party say the situation worsened after the death of chief strategist and congressional veteran Ahmed Patel. Waning leadership and no lifeboat means there is no personal point of contact with allies, other parties, or even to resolve intra-party disputes. Members of Team Rahul may feel like heavyweights within the party, but in reality they are political lightweights outside the cocoon of Congress.
Faced with a do-or-die crisis, Congress desperately needs to find its own version of a successful and electoral leader. Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi cannot fill this void. The impending organizational elections may just be that platform to identify who can effectively lead the party out of this mess.
Narendra Modi was only a chief minister of the state. He may have been a popular CM three times, but he’s not the only one in BJP or elsewhere to have successfully served multiple terms. Despite fairly high national leadership after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, starting with LK Advani and including figures like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari (who were party chairmen), Modi managed to make his case and break into the national arena. . At the BJP’s national executive meeting in Goa in the summer of 2013, the party was deeply divided over who should be its prime minister in the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha. But Modi managed to gain more support over his rivals and was declared the head of the election campaign.
It is true that the BJP is no longer as democratic as it once was, but that does not cut the ice as an argument of Congress, simply because the former wins under the current leadership. Modi and Shah continue to lead thanks to the mass support they have, which has been proven election after election. Congress, meanwhile, must revisit the lack of internal democracy, not because dynastic politics are bad, but because the dynasty has lost its tenure among those most important to voters.
As popular, charismatic and beloved as he was, Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the BJP in a crucial election in 2004, which allowed Congress to regain a foothold in national politics. At that time, it was Sonia Gandhi who managed to bring the Congress back into the spotlight. Would Advani have succeeded in giving the BJP what Modi did, in terms of both national and state-to-state takeover? It’s hard to answer that, but what can’t be denied is the fact that Modi has brought BJP back to life.
Congress needs its own Narendra Modi, and that doesn’t mean it needs a reply from the Prime Minister or someone who is following a line of division and provocation. But the party needs a real national leader, an election winner and a strong politician. Let the CWC and Central Election Commission elections provide an opening for this, instead of being reduced to a Gandhi-directed play in which all other members of Congress are reduced to a mere prop.
Opinions are personal.
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, non-hyphenated, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is dwindling, giving way to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit