Why did the Italian Prime Minister resign in the midst of the crisis?





When the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday plunging the country into chaos in the face of a unique public health and economic crises, he became the fourteenth Italian to leave the post of prime minister in three decades. (For contrast, Germany has only had three chancellors since 1982 and France has had five presidents.) But Conte, who had no political experience before being hired for the top post in 2018, isn’t throwing in the towel so much as he takes a massive bet that President Sergio Mattarella will re-appoint him as head. of Conte’s third coalition government in less than three years. The recent dysfunction is unique, even in the context of Italian politics prone to instability. How did Italy get here and what could come next? Giuseppe Conte a political chameleon. Law professor without political chops, Conte came to lead a populist coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Party and the right-wing League Party in 2018. But when the coalition of convenience collapsed after just 14 months, Conte quickly learned to navigate Italy’s turbulent politics and stayed behind. , leading the populist center-left government until its recent collapse. Risk vs return. Conte decided to resign after a small left-wing party led by former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his support for the government last week, saying the prime minister let technocrats rather than elected officials oversee spending of $ 200 billion in EU relief funds. But in doing so, Conte is now taking a huge gamble. Politically diminished after losing his majority in Senate which will hamper its ability to pass legislation during the ongoing national emergency. Conte is betting he can stay low before being re-elected as head of the next Italian government. But the political risks are important. If a new government is not formed in the short term, Italy could go to new elections, which would be a boon for the far right League party currently leading the polls. (Although there is no guarantee that the League party, led by the Matteo salvini, could form a stable coalition.) Alternatively, the Italian president could decide that a third government led by Conte is simply untenable, and call in another technocrat to lead a mix of ideologically opposed parties that are unlikely to stay in place in the long run. This would only create further instability as the government is already struggling to deploy a COVID vaccine (Rome has threat to sue Pfizer for drug shortage), as well as to manage the distribution of billions of dollars in aid in the event of the Brussels pandemic. Indeed, the stakes could not be higher for Italy hit by the pandemic, which recorded more than 85,000 death from COVID-19, one of the highest per capita death rates in the world. After a series of lockdowns, its tourism-dependent economy was crushed, with GDP declining by around 10% in 2020. When Italy became COVID epicenter this past spring, Premier Conte has become a regular presence, frequently addressing the nation and leading the country’s top-down response to the pandemic. Conte now bet that the trust he has built with the Italian people (he currently has a solid approval rating of 56 percent) will compensate for any perception of its role in unleashing a new chapter of political chaos amid the national emergency. In Italy notoriously complicated political system, this kind of upheaval is normal. But pandemic politics don’t reflect business as usual, and if Conte’s gamble turns against him, it could dash his hopes of making politics his full-time job.







