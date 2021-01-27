Debt problems





The problems of the economy are far from being resolved. One of the biggest problems facing the government is foreign debt – according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country incurred $ 5.688 billion in external debt from multiple sources of finance in the first half of the year. 2020-2021 fiscal year. A significant portion of the debt can be attributed to $ 2.056 billion of foreign commercial banks, or about 46% of the total budgeted external loans of $ 12.233 billion for the full year.

The numbers are bad. The growth in the level of external debt indicates that the country has not been able to attract long-term non-debt-creating inflows like FDI or to adequately increase its exports, which, while increasing , are not increasing at a rate fast enough to offset the debt. Domestic savings are also at their lowest, leaving the government dependent on foreign savings for issues such as budget support, which should be financed domestically through tax revenues.

However, there is also hope. Due to the government’s international activism for debt relief for economically struggling countries during the coronavirus pandemic, it has secured a moratorium on some loans, which has helped Pakistan pay off its debts much better. in the previous quarter. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for further debt relief for struggling countries amid an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic around the world at the fourth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Commerce. development (UNCTAD). If one of the items on his five-point agenda is agreed to, it could also make it easier to service the debt for the remainder of the year.

However, the worst thing to do in this situation is to reduce development spending or overall spending; this stalls economic growth, which would make Pakistan again dependent on debt, creating a vicious cycle. As long as we maintain this activism, while gradually paying off our debts diligently, there is no reason to tighten the economy – spend smart.

