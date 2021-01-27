Republican senators signal their opposition to Donald Trump’s impeachment





Trump wants Republican senators to consider their own future before they dare to cross paths with him.

Washington, United States:

U.S. Democrats’ efforts to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial suffered a further blow on Tuesday when nearly all Republican senators backed the dismissal of the case, underscoring the former president’s continued hold on the party.

The motion failed after all 50 Democrats and just five Senate Republicans failed to support the pressure to dismiss the case before the trial began.

The result confirmed that Democrats will find it difficult to persuade 17 Republican senators – the number needed for the required two-thirds majority – to vote to condemn Trump.

Rand Paul, Republican senator from Kentucky, raised a point of order to hold a vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial as Trump stepped down.

Democrats then called for a vote to kill the point of order, winning 55-45.

Paul later said “that 45 senators agreed that this sham ‘trial’ is unconstitutional … This’ trial ‘died on arrival in the Senate.’

Patrick Leahy, the 80-year-old senator presiding over the trial, was hospitalized after Tuesday’s proceedings in which he looked hoarse and ill as lawmakers were sworn in as jurors.

“The attending physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is currently and where he is being evaluated,” his spokesperson said.

Leahy, who was elected in 1974, presides as he is the main senator for the party with the majority in the Senate, currently the Democrats.

The House of Representatives presented a single impeachment article to the Upper House on Monday accusing Trump of instigating an assault on Capitol Hill earlier this month, triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Trump’s trial, which was impeached by the Democratic-majority House for an unprecedented second time, is set to begin the week of February 8.

Trump – winner of 74 million votes in his loss to Biden on November 3 and supposedly sitting on some $ 70 million in campaign funds – wants Republican senators to consider their own future before they dare to cross paths with him.

Trump’s main leverage when he’s not in power is to threaten disloyal lawmakers with backing their opponents in the party’s primary votes before the 2022 midterm.

Trump’s endorsement on Monday of his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in his bid to become governor of Arkansas was a first flex in political muscle.

