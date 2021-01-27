UK mayors urge Boris Johnson to commit to tougher air pollution targets | Air pollution

City mayors representing over 17 million people across UK urge Boris Johnson to pledge to tougher air pollution targets after Ella Kissi death investigation -Debrah, 9 years old.

The multi-stakeholder group, including Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Conservative Combined Authority West England mayor Tim Bowles signed a joint letter with Liverpool city leaders, Manchester, Sheffield and North Tyne urge Boris Johnson to enshrine in law a commitment to achieve World Health Organization guidelines on air pollution by 2030.

Ellas’ mother Rosamund Kissi-Debrah signed the letter after a coroner ruled that illegal levels of air pollution caused her daughter’s death in 2013. She called on the prime minister to act immediately to protect the life and well-being of other young people. Across the country.

We need to take action now that will have long term benefits, she said. People act like we have time, we don’t have time because children keep dying.

The letter, which was also signed by a number of business leaders, calls for a $ 1.5 billion increase in public spending on measures to improve air quality in the UK and the UK. inclusion of WHO targets in the delayed environmental bill.

According to a study by UK100, a group of more than 100 local authorities who coordinated the letter, the money could fund the removal of nearly half a million of the most polluting cars and vans from the road and encourage people use cleaner vehicles, public transport, cycling and walking.

Polly Billington, Director of UK100, said: We can’t wait any longer to avoid more tragic deaths like Ellas. Forty thousand people die prematurely in the UK each year from air pollution. We must act with the fierce urgency of the moment, not only to serve Ellas’ memory, but to prevent further unnecessary loss of life.

A growing body of research points to the devastating impact of indoor and outdoor air pollution on the health of nations. Recent studies suggest that it can damage all organs in the body, with effects such as heart and lung disease, diabetes, dementia, reduced intelligence, and increased depression. Children and unborn babies can suffer the most.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that small increases in air pollution were linked to an increased risk of irreversible vision loss from age-related macular degeneration. Another recent report found that household wood burners triple the level of harmful particles inside the home and create dangerous levels of pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.

Over a third of local authorities in the UK have areas where the level of PM2.5, one of the most dangerous toxic particles, exceeds World Health Organization limits. Research from 2017 showed that every borough in London exceeded WHO limits.

In the letter, city leaders call for a clear post-Brexit commitment to the WHO air pollution targets in the delayed environment bill. Campaigners and regional leaders fear that without a concrete guarantee from the government, environmental protections could be watered down now that Britain has left the EU and progress on tackling air pollution could be jeopardized.

Khan said Ellas’ death must be a turning point in a national effort to clean the air in the UK.

The Mayor of London said: Inclusion of the WHO recommended limits in the Environment Bill will be one of the most effective ways to ensure that other families do not have to suffer the same heartache Ministers must now learn from the coroners’ conclusion in Ellas and do more to tackle the deadly scourge of air pollution in London and across the country.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said air pollution was an injustice affecting the poorest, contributing to at least 1,200 deaths per year in his area.

Burnham said Greater Manchester had a full package of measures, including the largest clean air zone outside London to tackle the issues, but added: We need concrete commitment from the national government to provide sufficient funds to support these vehicle owners, many of whom live in communities. most affected, who made choices of earlier vehicles in good faith.