Politics
UK mayors urge Boris Johnson to commit to tougher air pollution targets | Air pollution
City mayors representing over 17 million people across UK urge Boris Johnson to pledge to tougher air pollution targets after Ella Kissi death investigation -Debrah, 9 years old.
The multi-stakeholder group, including Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Conservative Combined Authority West England mayor Tim Bowles signed a joint letter with Liverpool city leaders, Manchester, Sheffield and North Tyne urge Boris Johnson to enshrine in law a commitment to achieve World Health Organization guidelines on air pollution by 2030.
Ellas’ mother Rosamund Kissi-Debrah signed the letter after a coroner ruled that illegal levels of air pollution caused her daughter’s death in 2013. She called on the prime minister to act immediately to protect the life and well-being of other young people. Across the country.
We need to take action now that will have long term benefits, she said. People act like we have time, we don’t have time because children keep dying.
The letter, which was also signed by a number of business leaders, calls for a $ 1.5 billion increase in public spending on measures to improve air quality in the UK and the UK. inclusion of WHO targets in the delayed environmental bill.
According to a study by UK100, a group of more than 100 local authorities who coordinated the letter, the money could fund the removal of nearly half a million of the most polluting cars and vans from the road and encourage people use cleaner vehicles, public transport, cycling and walking.
Polly Billington, Director of UK100, said: We can’t wait any longer to avoid more tragic deaths like Ellas. Forty thousand people die prematurely in the UK each year from air pollution. We must act with the fierce urgency of the moment, not only to serve Ellas’ memory, but to prevent further unnecessary loss of life.
A growing body of research points to the devastating impact of indoor and outdoor air pollution on the health of nations. Recent studies suggest that it can damage all organs in the body, with effects such as heart and lung disease, diabetes, dementia, reduced intelligence, and increased depression. Children and unborn babies can suffer the most.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that small increases in air pollution were linked to an increased risk of irreversible vision loss from age-related macular degeneration. Another recent report found that household wood burners triple the level of harmful particles inside the home and create dangerous levels of pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
Over a third of local authorities in the UK have areas where the level of PM2.5, one of the most dangerous toxic particles, exceeds World Health Organization limits. Research from 2017 showed that every borough in London exceeded WHO limits.
In the letter, city leaders call for a clear post-Brexit commitment to the WHO air pollution targets in the delayed environment bill. Campaigners and regional leaders fear that without a concrete guarantee from the government, environmental protections could be watered down now that Britain has left the EU and progress on tackling air pollution could be jeopardized.
Khan said Ellas’ death must be a turning point in a national effort to clean the air in the UK.
The Mayor of London said: Inclusion of the WHO recommended limits in the Environment Bill will be one of the most effective ways to ensure that other families do not have to suffer the same heartache Ministers must now learn from the coroners’ conclusion in Ellas and do more to tackle the deadly scourge of air pollution in London and across the country.
Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said air pollution was an injustice affecting the poorest, contributing to at least 1,200 deaths per year in his area.
Burnham said Greater Manchester had a full package of measures, including the largest clean air zone outside London to tackle the issues, but added: We need concrete commitment from the national government to provide sufficient funds to support these vehicle owners, many of whom live in communities. most affected, who made choices of earlier vehicles in good faith.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]