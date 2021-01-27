Trump Adds Another South Carolina Lawyer to Impeachment Defense Team Amid Questions of Whether He Will Pay Them | New





Former President Donald Trump has expanded his impeachment legal team by bringing in a former prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney, an addition that comes as Trump and his allies scramble to prepare a defense within two weeks of trial of the Senate.

The addition of Deborah Barbier, a lawyer renowned for preying on high profile and controversial clients, is the second South Carolina lawyer to join the group. Last week, Trump announced that Butch Bowers, a senior political lawyer who has represented numerous Republican elected officials, including former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, would head his legal team.

The entire South Carolina legal team has surprised some lawyers, even those in Palmetto State, but it highlights the outsized influence of one of Trump’s staunchest allies, Senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. from the state, who recommended Bowers to Trump. It also highlights the challenges Trump faced in building a legal team, as his previous lawyers have strayed far from him.

Barbier joined Trump’s impeachment team on Monday, according to an email from the chairman of the South Carolina State Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers, of which Barbier is a member. The email, which was first reported by The Post and Courier, was confirmed by three attorneys. Barbier did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

“He certainly couldn’t do better than Debbie. She’s an incredibly knowledgeable, knowledgeable and experienced criminal lawyer who is used to dealing with high-profile cases with controversial clients. He could never do better than Debbie,” said E. Paul Gibson, vice chairman of the state committee, who confirmed the email.

Barbier spent 15 years as a federal prosecutor in South Carolina before eventually opening his own criminal defense business. Barbier has represented several high profile clients, including a Republican consultant involved in a lobbying affair and a friend of Dylann Roof, who was convicted in the 2015 shooting of nine people at the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church Emanuel in Charleston. .

The appointment comes as Trump struggles to develop his legal defense. In particular, loyalist Rudy Giuliani has been unable to represent Trump since he spoke on January 6, provoking the pro-Trump mob before storming the U.S. Capitol. Others who worked on Trump’s previous impeachment team refused to work on the second team.

Major law firms have also turned down the former president due to stigma about the insurgency and fear of losing clients, several lawyers told CNN.

“Big business has too many customers who would say, ‘We’re going to take our business away from you.’ I don’t think Butch Bowers or Debbie Barbier have that concern, ”said Robert Foster, a partner of Nelson Mullins in Colombia, where Bowers was a former partner.

Trump allies recently reached out to Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, two prominent criminal defense lawyers in Colombia, people familiar with the talks said. Gasser, former acting US attorney for South Carolina, and Harris, former federal prosecutor, worked closely with Barbier on the defense side.

Gasser and Harris declined to comment on CNN.

Their possible additions would give a significant boost to the courtroom trial aspect of the impeachment process, but Trump allies say they still need a competent lawyer on constitutional matters.

Trump’s aides declined to comment on the ongoing training of the legal team on Tuesday.

Another looming question is whether Trump will pay the lawyers. Three lawyers who spoke to CNN said it was not clear whether Trump was seeking to retain lawyers on a pro bono basis and not pay them fees or hourly fees. All three lawyers said they refused to join the defense team, at least in part because of the problem.

Graham referred questions about the payment to Trump on Tuesday.

“You’ll have to ask them that. I’m sure they get paid.

Foster said the legal community wondered who else might join the impeachment defense. When news broke late Monday afternoon about Barbier’s appointment, he said, “Our first thought was, ‘What is South Carolina? “

Foster said the response to the email announcing the hiring of Barbier was unsurprisingly mixed.

“They overwhelmingly congratulated her on her stellar reputation. They were damning in that regard, they were divided on a lot of other issues,” Foster said. “Just like anything else with Trump, you’re going to have 51% of the people on one side and 49% on the other.”

Jeremy Herb of CNN contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos