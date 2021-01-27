Trump Alums Can’t Believe No One (Respectable) Will Hire Them After Tiny Insurgency





After Donald Trump first lost the 2020 election, but before instigating a violent mob to besiege the Capitol, White House staff and administration officials felt their prospects of jobs were pretty good. Oh sure, they weren’t going to land MSNBC contributor gigs or work for Nancy Pelosi, but they thought they’d have as much of a chance as any Republican looking for a job, despite the four years. incompetence, corruption and racism to which they add their names. So confident that they were in their ability to pass the job of one of the worst presidents in history to new opportunities that even though Trump refused to accept the election results and sent a Rudy Giuliani melted and the lady who claimed that Hugo Chavez stole the election. for Joe Biden, they said to themselves: No, everything will work out. I just need to update the summary and I’ll juggle more deals than I can shake a stick. Mental note: call Brooks Brothers and ask them to put aside a few pairs of their best chinos. I must look sharp the first day.

But then something crazy happened that no one could have seen coming in a million years: the guy who’s spent the past four years promoting violence, the same guy who in September refused to go. engaging in a peaceful transfer of power has had a group of his supporters so pissed off. that they tried to overturn the election results and left five people dead in the process. And it turns out that potential employers don’t like the idea of ​​hiring people who are associated in any way with all of this. It’s just one of those things that marketing and PR teams don’t like to explain to clients and other interested parties is having someone on the payroll who worked for a guy. who tried to overthrow the US government. By Politico:

Tarnished by Trump’s reputation, several Trump aides described an increasingly gloomy job market with virtually no chance of landing jobs at U.S. companies and some even seeing promising leads disappear after the U.S. Capitol was unleashed. A second former White House official said they knew people who got jobs canceled because of January 6. A Republican strategist was more brutal. They’re really screwed, the strategist said, pointing to some senior officials who stuck with Trump to the end. The rush to the hill, one of the few places they would be welcome, already happened about a month ago. They were told over and over to remove their hands from the hot stove, and they would not listen.

It’s a very different reality than the one Trump and his aides envisioned they would be. A month ago, everything seemed crystal clear: he had lost the 2020 elections but would soon launch a heavyweight campaign for the presidency in 2024, and his allies and entourage would be there to help … A former senior official in the administration noted that many inside the White House were waiting for the Electoral College’s vote tally to begin their job search in earnest, so as not to trample on messages about Trump’s efforts to challenge the results elections. But then the Capitol Riots upended their plans. They turned to this [January 6] when limbo ended, people were operating so they could move on to the next thing, the former official said. But the 6th was shocked.

According to Politico, it’s not just lower and middle-level employees who see opportunities dry up; Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is reportedly even considering a post in the Trump organization due to a lack of options. What hurt! Not only because Meadows probably thought the White House chief of staff position would open up a lot of opportunities, but because Trump is a notorious low-cost whose opening salary offer would likely be $ 30,000 and I will let you take home my doggie bags from the Mar-a-Lago dining room.

Meanwhile, desperate former administration staff also have the opportunity to apply for jobs at Trumps New Oval Office:

