Pak government decides to amend constitution for Senate elections





ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet of Pakistan has decided to table a bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution for holding senatorial elections by open vote. The decision was taken at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government wants the (Senate) polls to take place in a transparent manner and without haggling. That is why we want the Senate polls to be conducted by open ballot, Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting. He said that in the past money was used in Senate elections and votes were bought, making the House election a mockery. He asked what was the use of an upper room that people came to buying votes. Faraz also said that those opposed to the proposed decision forget that their own party had called for an open ballot in the past. The government will present a constitutional amendment bill to parliament so that Senate polls are open ballot, he said. Already, the government has petitioned the Supreme Court, asking for instructions to organize the next senatorial elections by open ballot. The decision is pending. Meanwhile, the Dawn newspaper quoted a cabinet member as saying that Prime Minister Khan had tasked his parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan to table a bill in the National Assembly for the holding of Senate elections by public ballot as the adviser briefed on the state of the government’s benchmark. to the Supreme Court. Awan said the government has already tabled two draft constitution amendment and electoral reform bills in parliament on the basis of which the desired legislation could be passed for a public ballot. The cabinet member said Awan had called a meeting of his ministry and legislative branch to develop a roadmap on how to deal with the issue in parliament. It has been proposed that since the Senate, polls cannot be held by a show of hands because each voter must show their preference in the ballot. Therefore, to ensure the voter ‘s open identity, the voter should be required to include their name on the back of the ballot, according to the Dawn newspaper. Senate elections will be held in the first half of next month and Pakistan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf, in power under Prime Minister Khan, fears its own members will vote gay party policy, according to opposition parties who are against this decision.





