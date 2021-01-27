Text size:

IDuring the Covid era, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ main speech to the people was the economy: Atmanirbhar Bharat, or Autonomous India, has been his slogan for almost a year now.

Some see this slogan as hollow economic nationalism; others fear or support import substitution and protectionism, hoping that the government’s policy measures will mean a boost for the industry. As the coronavirus disrupted supply chains and the global factory, China, engaged in military aggression against India, Atmanirbhar Bharat may have been the only choice for us.

It is the political success of Atmanirbhar Bharat that has not been commented on. Many wonder why Narendra Modi remains popular despite an economic recession, portraying himself as a culmination of non-stop economic decline since the 2016 demonetization. The answer you will usually get is Hindutva, propaganda, media control, weak opposition, etc. . Yet much of the response is also a political campaign undertaken by Narendra Modi and the BJP, namely Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As Covid and the lockdown have destroyed the economy, the obvious question the voter would ask is, what is Modi doing for the economy? Where is the money? How to buy roti? When do we get our jobs and our growth back? The media and the masses were still struggling to understand Covid when Modi made a preemptive surgical strike on the economic issue with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In the last India today Mood of the Nation survey, 46% of respondents said Atmanirbhar Bharat was a very good initiative. This is roughly equal to the vote share (44%) of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

With Atmanirbhar Bharat, Narendra Modi used his most powerful political asset, nationalism, to respond to his greatest weak point, the economy. It is surprising that it took a long time to arrive at outright nationalism on the economy given that the world has been swept by this current since at least 2016, when Donald Trump disrupted the consensus on globalization.

Whether or not it is a smart slogan, whether or not it produces an economic dividend, the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat must be understood in terms of an addiction called Vision. A form of hope, Vision is the opium of the masses. Keep giving people a vision and they’ll think you got them better. The train is moving. The journey can be long and arduous. Delhi is still a long way off. But get there.

Narendra Modis’ political journey could be described as Vision Se Vision Tak, from one vision to another. He began by promising Achhe Din or the good days. After the demonetization failed, he moved on to New India 2022. Many other intermediate slogans, about This India or This India, have been duly discarded.

In regular surveys like The Mood of the Nation, Modis’ lowest scores are seen around January 2019. It was around the time agricultural distress had just ravaged the BJP strongholds of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. No, it was not just Balakot, but a number of defensive measures such as placing money in farmers’ bank accounts that helped Modi reach a peak in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Immediately afterwards, he preemptively began to sideline his 2022 promises by inventing a new slogan, a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024. (Not very adarknotirbhar to define India in US dollars, from a 2021 perspective.)

Five trillion was never going to be possible, luckily Covid gave us the excuse to forget everything. This is when we have Atmanirbhar Bharat.

You can laugh at whatever you want in this vision traffic, but it works wonders in politics. There was once a man who was so good at selling Vision that he is remembered and respected in popular culture even today, many years after his death: APJ Abdul Kalam.

Watch your life

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey has sold the idea of ​​a dashboard to Americans for many years. She wants everyone to have a vision of their life. Write on a board the things you want to accomplish this year. The idea is that writing your vision will help you visualize and make it feel real.

Campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008, his wife Michelle tried to trick voters into believing that a successful black senator could be president. She said at a rally, I want you to walk away from here and imagine Barack Obama taking the oath. Oprah Winfrey, who was present at this rally, came home and pin two photos on a plate: one of Barack Obama and one of a dress she thought she lost during Obamas’ inauguration.

Garibi Hatao

The implication of the power of seeing and visualization is evident to the opposition. If the opposition is to be successful against the BJP, it must give voters an alternative, better vision, but also be able to visualize that vision and have a succinct slogan. When Indira Gandhi told Garibi Hatao, she was selling a Vision. In 2004, the Congress party asked voters, Aam Aadmi ko kya mila? Or what did the common man get? This clearly articulated an alternative economic vision to India Shining.

Any other economic vision of the opposition must now focus on notaukri (works), rchange (income) and unemployment. Inquiry after inquiry since demonetization, it has become the main concern of the Modi era. We recently saw how Tejashwi Yadav managed to create some hype in Bihar assembly elections simply by promising 10 lakh jobs.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai” was not a vision other than targeting the wrong problem (corruption). But he and his party came up with a visionary slogan: Ab Hoga NYAY, promising a minimum basic income support plan. They launched the slogan just before the election. They should learn from this failure and understand that you have to have a slogan for every year, every season, and not just a month before the general election.

It seems so obvious, yet the opposition is unable to do it. Or maybe they talk about it all day and we can’t hear it. They have to speak in slogans, create a vision board. If they don’t like the idea of ​​learning political communication from Narendra Modi, maybe they could look at Oprah Winfrey and the Obamas?

The author is a contributing editor. Opinions are personal.

