Xi says China will make Beijing Winter Olympics a success





Beijing, January 26: Chinese President Xi Jinping said he believes the Chinese side, with strong support from various parties, will complete all the preparatory work as planned to ensure the complete success of the Beijing Winter Olympics . Xi made the remarks during his phone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported. Xi stressed that since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the IOC has taken the initiative to respond and made a total effort to safeguard the unity and stability of the Olympic Movement, making positive contributions to the fight worldwide against Covid-19. and the regular and healthy development of the Olympic Movement. Xi said China appreciates the IOC’s active support to the country’s sports business and will continue to support the IOC’s work, adding that China is willing to join the IOC and other countries to ensure a safe and smooth organization of the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics. and contribute to the rapid victory of the international community over the pandemic, to the recovery of the world economy and to the safeguarding of the life and health of the people of all countries. Xi also pointed out that China has taken the lead in bringing its own epidemic under control and achieving economic recovery, creating conditions conducive to a successful conduct of the Beijing Winter Olympics. China has strictly implemented prevention and control measures, overcome the impact of the epidemic and actively promoted the steady progress of all preparedness work, Xi said, adding that at present , the construction of venues and infrastructure for the Beijing Winter Olympics has progressed gradually. . He also noted that the organization of the Games took place in an orderly manner; the service guarantee for the Games takes place in a comprehensive manner; advertising and promotion are heating up; extensive international exchanges and cooperation take place; and sustainable development and heritage works have made remarkable progress. China is seizing the preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to promote the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, Xi said, adding that Beijing, the only city in the world to have hosted the Summer and Winter Olympics, will make unique contributions. to the International Olympic Movement. For her part, said Bach, under Xi’s strong leadership, China has made remarkable progress in the fight against COVID-19, has taken the lead in economic recovery and has become an important engine of global economic recovery. . He expressed his sincere congratulations on China’s achievements. With the great importance attached by the Chinese government and the strong support of the Chinese people, preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics have overcome the impact of the pandemic and are progressing smoothly, Bach said. Warning: This story is automatically generated from the IANS service. Subscribe us on

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos