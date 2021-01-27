Jokowi launches Dewas SWF, BUMN Karya shares soar





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – state-owned construction park or BUMN Karya compact reinforced in the announcement of the inauguration of the Supervisory Board Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), a new sovereign fund or an investment management institution. Based on Bloomberg data, shares of PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT PP (Persero) Tbk. and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) solidly strengthened until 2:30 p.m. WIB. WIKA stocks led the gains with a 7.58 percent increase to 1,845 positions. Next come the shares of PTPP and WSKT, which increased by 2.37% and 3.05% respectively. Shares of PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk. and PT Waskita Beton Precast Tbk. also increased by 2.78 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively. WIKA shares traded for 161.54 million shares worth IDR 292 billion. Meanwhile, the transaction value of PTPP and WSKT shares stood at IDR 365 billion and IDR 842 billion, respectively. As it is well known, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Supervisory Board of the Investment Management Institution (LPI) or the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) at the State Palace today, Wednesday (27/1/2021). The three adult adults are Haryanto Sahari, Darwin Cyril Noerhadi and Yozua Makes The special staff of the Minister of Finance who is also the operationalization team of the INA Masyita Crystallin said that the certainty of the composition of the supervisory board (dewas) was obtained after the DPR gave positive responses during of a consultation meeting with the LPI Dewas Selection Committee last week. This inauguration was carried out on the basis of Presidential Decree No. 6 / P of 2021. The Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, previously said that there were two types of financing in Sovereign Fund (SWF) or the investment management institution (LPI). The funds are expected to be used for investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, which are closely linked to the public enterprise sector. “The concept is of 2 types fund, master fund and thematic fund whose sectors are divided according to domains, ”he said during the 2021 Indonesia Trade Challenges webinar on Tuesday (1/26/2021). quality content

