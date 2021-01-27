Piers Morgan calls for ‘procrastinating’ Boris Johnson to resign after ‘shameful’ death toll of 100,000 in UK

Piers Morgan launched a meteoric attack on “procrastinating” Boris Johnson as he tackled the “shameful” death toll of 100,000 in the UK.
The 55-year-old criticized the prime minister for his list of mistakes during the coronavirus pandemic, which included him boasting in March of last year that he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients.
He went on to suggest that Johnson should resign as there “must be some accountability” on the part of the government.
Presenting Good Morning Britain today alongside co-host Susanna Reid, he said: ‘What a grim and horrific stage this was – and that was just the official number, one the government was prepared to admit.
“The actual number of deaths and excessive deaths from the coronavirus is significantly higher. So that is what the government is prepared to hold its hands on.
“Boris Johnson is sorry! He is Sorry that 100,000 people have died. ”
Susanna intervened, “Well, I don’t think we doubt he’s really sorry. It’s absolutely devastating.”
Piers pointed out that it was the world’s worst death rate last week on an average of seven days and the fifth highest death rate in the world.
“Keep in mind that those other countries above us – the United States of America, Brazil, India. Massively bigger countries. Mexico – and then us,” he said. “We are so far ahead of any comparative country that it is shameful.
“But the prime minister is sorry he Sorry . He lowered his head and said all the right things. And empathy is good, and I’m all for leaders who show empathy. But why is he sorry? Is he sorry for any of the actions he took? Judging by what he said, no, he’s not. He’s not really sorry for everything he’s done.
“” We have done everything we could have done and we will continue to do everything we can. “Now this is not an admission to have done something wrong! And yet the obvious conclusion of this horrible milestone is that it has done a lot of things wrong and we have to start hearing from this government the admit. “
Susanna added: “Late for lockdown we didn’t ban mass gatherings, we were slow on PPE.”
“We were prepared for an influenza pandemic,” Piers continued. “We sought immunity from the herds.”
The presenters also released a clip of Johnson saying in March that he had shaken hands with Covid-19 patients.
“It was the prime minister of the country who had missed five cobra meetings,” Piers said
He added: “There’s a resounding response on Twitter – quit. That’s what the British public thinks and feels and there has to be some accountability.”
Do you agree with Piers? Let us know in the comments below.
* Good Morning Britain broadcast weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos