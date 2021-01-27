Piers Morgan calls for ‘procrastinating’ Boris Johnson to resign after ‘shameful’ death toll of 100,000 in UK

Piers Morgan launched a meteoric attack on “procrastinating” Boris Johnson as he tackled the “shameful” death toll of 100,000 in the UK.

The 55-year-old criticized the prime minister for his list of mistakes during the coronavirus pandemic, which included him boasting in March of last year that he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients.

He went on to suggest that Johnson should resign as there “must be some accountability” on the part of the government.

Presenting Good Morning Britain today alongside co-host Susanna Reid, he said: ‘What a grim and horrific stage this was – and that was just the official number, one the government was prepared to admit.





“The actual number of deaths and excessive deaths from the coronavirus is significantly higher. So that is what the government is prepared to hold its hands on.

“Boris Johnson is sorry! He is Sorry that 100,000 people have died. ”

Susanna intervened, “Well, I don’t think we doubt he’s really sorry. It’s absolutely devastating.”

Piers pointed out that it was the world’s worst death rate last week on an average of seven days and the fifth highest death rate in the world.

“Keep in mind that those other countries above us – the United States of America, Brazil, India. Massively bigger countries. Mexico – and then us,” he said. “We are so far ahead of any comparative country that it is shameful.

“But the prime minister is sorry he Sorry . He lowered his head and said all the right things. And empathy is good, and I’m all for leaders who show empathy. But why is he sorry? Is he sorry for any of the actions he took? Judging by what he said, no, he’s not. He’s not really sorry for everything he’s done.

“” We have done everything we could have done and we will continue to do everything we can. “Now this is not an admission to have done something wrong! And yet the obvious conclusion of this horrible milestone is that it has done a lot of things wrong and we have to start hearing from this government the admit. “

Susanna added: “Late for lockdown we didn’t ban mass gatherings, we were slow on PPE.”

“We were prepared for an influenza pandemic,” Piers continued. “We sought immunity from the herds.”

The presenters also released a clip of Johnson saying in March that he had shaken hands with Covid-19 patients.

“It was the prime minister of the country who had missed five cobra meetings,” Piers said

He added: “There’s a resounding response on Twitter – quit. That’s what the British public thinks and feels and there has to be some accountability.”

