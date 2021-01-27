Pak petitioner seeks transparency in foreign funding case for PTI led by Imran Khan – ANI





Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 27 (ANI): In an interesting development in the foreign financing case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Akbar S Babar, one of the founding members of the ruling party, made a request to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) Review Committee on Tuesday, challenging its decision to keep PTI’s financial records secret. In seeking transparency in the foreign funding record, the petitioner said the request was aimed at to “ test ” Imran Khan offers for live coverage of the case, Dawn reported. In his request, Babar challenged the commission’s decision to continue with secrecy of PTI’s financial records, including 23 bank statements, in light of the prime minister’s offer. The petitioner and his legal advisers reiterated that for a long time as his genuine and legal concerns of transparency were not taken into account, which included sharing all PTI financial documents with the committee, they would continue to participate in the work of the PTI. oversight committee subject, Dawn reported. Babar said it was the nation’s right to know the truth. “We have filed the request to test PM Khan’s offer to end the secrecy,” he said. A copy of the request for all documents to be shared in light of PM Khan’s latest offer to end secrecy was also handed to PTI representatives attending the proceedings. Sources have informed that an interesting situation developed when PTI representatives showed reluctance to receive even a copy of Babar’s request. It was agreed that the PTI would respond to the request at the next meeting for the review panel to rule on the matter, Dawn reported, and the petitioner said the real challenge facing the PM was came from a system that refused to do justice. to the weak against the powerful. He said the PTI was formed to change this system and instead of changing this rotten system, Khan chaired it. The foreign funding case against PTI was filed in November 2014 by Babar. He had noted serious financial irregularities in the accounts of PTI, six years have passed since the filing of the case. However, it has yet to come to a conclusion. Previously, the ECP oversight committee refused to share PTI’s files, stating “a learned lawyer for the plaintiff [Babar] it was said that copies of the documents submitted by the Respondent [PTI] cannot be provided at this stage because the defendant is seriously opposed to it “, states the order of the control committee of December 2, 2019. In addition, on January 20, the control committee of the ECP had created a new precedent by leaving its own meeting after questions were raised about the credibility of the oversight process. The committee was earlier accused of being lenient to Khan and the PTI by the Pakistani opposition. to demand a swift decision on the matter. the foreign financing file (ANI)

