The Senate must condemn and disqualify Donald Trump | Chroniclers





After months of conspiracy theories and pressure on election officials to falsify the results, Donald Trump prompted a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol and prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election. If that doesn’t justify a conviction in his next Senate trial, what could?

The Senate must condemn Trump and disqualify him from returning to office.

First, Trump’s actions can easily be characterized as an impenetrable offense. The Senate can condemn and disqualify Trump if he committed treason, bribe, or other serious crimes and offenses under the Constitution. The key question, then, is whether Trump committed a serious crime.

Of course he did. Trump may not have known that the mob would physically rape the capital. And he may not have wanted five people to die as a result. But he organized and instigated his supporters to physically prevent Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty.

It’s not just a crime; and it’s not just a serious crime. Trump’s actions violated the most essential constitutional principle of our democracy, namely that the peaceful transfer of power follows an election. This principle is, in fact, the fundamental necessity upon which the rest of our democratic system rests. The alternative to the peaceful transfer of power, the usurpation of power by a holder against the will of the people, is the antithesis of democracy.

Second, the Senate can condemn and disqualify Trump even though he has left office. The text of the constitution does not limit Senate trials to incumbents. And there are many examples in US and UK law of officials being indicted after leaving office.

Of course, if the opposite were true and a president could escape a Senate trial by resigning or committing crimes just before leaving office, then the appeal for disqualification of constitutions would be hollow. And, ultimately, the Senate resolves outstanding constitutional questions regarding its own proceedings.

Finally, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election conclusively establish that he is unfit to be president. A presidential election is the ultimate source of legitimacy for our democracy. It is the only time that all Americans get together and vote on the same issue. This legitimacy weighed in Trump’s favor for years, shielding him from widespread efforts to remove him from office, even though his behavior was constantly disturbing. People had spoken in 2016; and they elected Donald Trump.

Yet that same essential consideration that the presidential elections are the most profound reflection of the will of the people that our system offers led to the catastrophic demise of Trumps when he attempted to overturn the victory of Joe Bidens.

The constitution offers enormous leeway in the event of presidential misconduct. Being rude, inappropriate, immoral, irrational, even reckless, is not an unforgivable offense. But the constitution also has basic rules that presidents must follow. For months Trump has been at war with the most basic of all, the peaceful transfer of power. And this resulted in his inciting the mob who sought, through violence, to overthrow the election.

Donald Trump’s behavior was an offense, a high constitutional crime unlike any other in the history of our country. He should never be in office again.

William Cooper is a lawyer who has written for the Wall Street Journal, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, and USA Today, among others.

