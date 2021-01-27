Can Joe Biden solve the Pakistan puzzle -ANI





Washington [US]Jan. 27 (ANI): The United States views Pakistan as a “major non-NATO ally,” a status granted to only seventeen countries that facilitate military trade and cooperation. However, in reality Pakistan has not acted as an ally. Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ‘gray list’ makes clear Islamabad’s ambiguous policies and how they control terrorist financing and money laundering, US bimonthly magazine reported , The National Interest. It is in this context that new US President Joe Biden now faces the test of Pakistan, Michael Rubin wrote in an opinion piece in The National Interest. In a few weeks, Biden will have to speak out on Pakistan when the FATF meets to tackle Pakistan’s continuing terrorism problem. In addition, Pakistani authorities are now using their growing diplomatic embrace with China to protect themselves from the FATF blacklist. Earlier, China saved Pakistan in October 2020, but Biden is unlikely to allow it to do so. new. If that happens, then Biden will signal that the United States’ re-adoption of multilateralism has less to do with strengthening international security and the rule of law, but more with shirking responsibility and ignoring decline. of international security, said The National Interest. .- With the support of China, Pakistan seeks to appease the FATF with the bare minimum. Prime Minister Imran Khan finds it easier to sell his country’s sovereignty to China than to make the basic reforms demanded by the FATF to not be blacklisted, Rubin wrote. Pakistan has long infuriated FATF technocrats. The country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency works hand in hand with a myriad of terrorist groups. Rather than blacklisting Pakistan, the FATF has repeatedly kept Pakistan on its “gray list” by offering it just a little more time in the hope that Pakistanis officials could show they are taking it. the fight against terrorist financing and that the Pakistani civilian leader has the capacity to control the country’s security apparatus, reported The National Interest. In July 2019, the Pakistani Senate passed two reforms demanded by the FATF, but Pakistani authorities at the time sought to use this symbolic action to shield themselves from demands for a more substantial crackdown on supporting terrorism. After securing the most recent FATF extension in October 2020, Pakistan again took symbolic measures to address some concerns while leaving others unanswered. The court sentenced Hafiz Saeed, one of those implicated in the Mumbai attack, to ten years in prison on two terrorism financing cases. also sentenced two close collaborators, Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, to ten and a half years each and Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki to six months’ imprisonment. As the FATF prepares to meet again in February 2021 to assess Pakistan’s progress, Khan’s government is now collapsing in the conspiracy hole. Pakistan has produced a dossier alleging India is the real state- sponsor of terrorism and most of the designated US and UN terrorist groups operating in Pakistan reported The National Interest. says that the Pakistani government’s long indulgence of political Islamism at the expense of the fabric of Pakistan’s own society has led to the creation of a Frankenstein that is now not under their control. The Pakistani military may have believed that she might encourage radical Islamism to bring identities closer together after the loss of Bangladesh, but he has simply traded one problem for another. Biden must now speak out on Pakistan so that he cannot avoid the blackli sting without actually addressing its fundamental problems, namely the financing of terrorism. This in turn will determine whether the FATF can continue to be a credible body. Moreover, the upcoming US withdrawal from Afghanistan in the face of the Taliban insurgency shows just how insincere Islamabad remains, The National Interest reported. as an internationalist, but The stake is not only the responsibility for Pakistan’s terrorist appeasement, but also the legitimacy of the FATF itself, Rubin said. (ANI)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.

