Jokowi ensures that derivative regulations on the creation of works law will be completed soon





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that the regulations for the implementation of the Job Creation Law will be completed soon and are expected to be completed next week. Jokowi said regulations derived from the Job Creation Law will take the form of Government Regulation (PP) and Presidential Regulation (Perpres) which were already in the finalization stage. “Currently the PP and Perpres are in the finalization phase and maybe in the next few weeks it will be finished soon,” Jokowi explained at a virtual MGN 2021 summit on Wednesday (1/27/2021).

Jokowi is optimistic that the existence of the Job Creation Law can increase the competitiveness of investments in Indonesia. In addition, this regulation was issued to encourage economic reform and transformation to be more efficient, especially in attracting investors to Indonesia. Jokowi hopes that the implementation of the Job Creation Law can work well in the future. He also hopes that the Job Creation Law can attract as much investment as possible to create jobs for the community. “The government will ensure that the implementation runs smoothly, so that it can create jobs, facilitate job opening and support the eradication of corruption,” he said. In future policies, Jokowi wants investments to be oriented towards environmentally friendly investments. This means that the government wants not only to attract more investment, but also to maintain the environment so that it is maintained. “Investments also seem to have increased after the law on job creation. We must prioritize respect for the environment, the environment and investments, we must make green products, a green economy, an economy low carbon emissions and efficiency will be future trends, ”he said. Jokowi dreams of being able to make Indonesia one of the driving forces for industrial development of the future. Even Jokowi believes Indonesia will become an influential and respected country. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



