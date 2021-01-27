Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani suspended from YouTube revenue sharing





The YouTubes action doesn’t stop Giuliani from posting new videos or making paid product recommendations in his posts, which he often does. But this prevents him from receiving money from the advertisements sold by YouTube before a video starts playing.

YouTube spokeswoman Jessica Gibby confirmed that Giuliani was suspended from the company’s advertising partnering program after multiple violations of YouTubes rules against posting misleading information about the recent presidential election. He has the right to appeal the suspension after 30 days, she said.

In a text message, Giuliani said YouTubes’ actions were predatory and dangerous and should raise antitrust concerns. It’s a very, very attractive path to authoritarianism, he writes.

For over a year, Giuliani has used YouTube to promote a variety of pro-Trump positions, posting videos whose titles include The Biden Crime Familys Payoff Scheme and Election Theft of the Century. Some of his videos have also pushed false conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.

Giulianis YouTube provides a massive platform for the former New York mayor to broadcast his opinions. Giulianis’ YouTube channel has more than 500,000 subscribers and some of his videos have garnered more than 100 million views in the past year, although in recent weeks its audience has declined, with the most popular of his videos posted on last month having only received 1.2 million views.

It is not known how much money Giuliani could have made from the YouTubes revenue sharing program. Some of YouTube’s biggest stars make millions of dollars a year on the platform, but most have endorsement deals and solicit donations directly from fans in addition to taking a share of ads. Giuliani has also made money peddling dietary supplements and online fraud prevention services directly to his audience amid his videos. Giulianis’ social media influencing activity extends to Facebook and Instagram, where he often posts product recommendations and discount codes.

On January 20, Giuliani said several of his videos had been taken down by social media companies. He uploaded them again to his own website, using the Rumble video hosting platform, which is popular with conservatives who claim Big Tech is censoring them. He posted the link on his Twitter.

