Google extends Donald Trump’s channel suspension ‘indefinitely’





The online video-sharing platform YouTube has indefinitely extended its suspension from former President Donald Trump’s channel. YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi said: “Given concerns about the current potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended.” Indicating that the video-sharing platform teams remain vigilant, Ivy Choi also said the teams will closely monitor the platform for any new developments.

YouTube: “The channel will remain suspended”

In addition to continuing to suspend the former president’s channel, YouTube has also limited the ability of Trump’s adviser Rudy Giuliani to make money with his channel. In the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where Trump supporters stormed the Federal Legislative Assembly building in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying election victory or current President Joe Biden , the former president’s channel was barred from having new content and engagement with viewers.

It comes after the former president was accused of inciting violence in the country with a fiery speech he made to his supporters in the capital just before the prior. However, he happily denied the accusation.

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

After permanently suspending Trump’s Twitter account, the microblogging platform said, “After examining tweets from Donald Trump’s account and the context around them – how they are received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have suspended definitely the account because of the risk of a new incitement to violence ”.

He added: “In the context of the horrific events of this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that further violations of Twitter’s rules would potentially result in this same course of action. Our public interest framework exists to allow the public to hear from elected officials. and world leaders directly. It is based on the principle that the people have the right to hold power to account in broad daylight ”.

US Capitol Headquarters

The move was made by the microblogging site after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in the name of protesting incumbent President Donald Trump’s “rigged election” claims. Violence and destruction ensued soon after, with Trump supporters vandalizing rooms in the Capitol building.

Trump had given a White House speech, urging protesters to march on Capitol Hill after making false claims of electoral fraud. Later, after the siege, Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to “ stop this carnage ” and “ do his constitutional duty. ” Trump, then gave a speech telling the rioters to “ go home in peace ”, before officially conceding the election. Congress then reconvened and officially certified Biden and Harris’ election victory, with senior Republican leaders criticizing Trump. Joe Biden was elected the 46th U.S. President on November 7, winning 306 constituency votes against Trump’s 232 and he also won the popular vote, with 51% of the vote – totaling 8,12,83,485 votes.

Facing a series of resignations from White House staff and his cabinet, Trump said, “I would like to start with the heinous attack on the US Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos. I immediately deployed the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement to secure the building and evict the intruders. You do not represent our country and those who broke the law will pay you. We have just been through intense elections and the emotions are strong but now tempered must be cooled, calm and restored. “

(With ANI inputs)

