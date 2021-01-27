The Sharia Economy Has Huge Potential: Joko Widodo





Widodo Said Sharia Economics Brand To Join Forces To Increase The Added Value Of Indonesia Sharia Economy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo hailed the inauguration of the sharia economic brand to raise awareness of sharia economic activities. “I welcome the inauguration of the sharia economic brand. It is very important to raise awareness as a support for sharia economic activities,” he said at the launch of the National Movement for the Waqf and the inauguration of the sharia economic brand at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday. President Widodo, who is also chairman of the National Committee on Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS), said the sharia economic brand will join forces to increase the added value of the Sharia economy by Indonesia. He noted that the Sharia economy still has enormous development potential, adding that the economic development of Sharia is not only achieved by majority Muslim countries, but also other countries like Japan, Japan. Thailand, Great Britain and the United States. “We must seize this opportunity by pushing for acceleration, accelerating the development of the national Islamic economy and finance. We must prepare ourselves as the center of the world Islamic economy,” said President Widodo. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, as chairman of KNEKS, said that the sharia economic brand is a state-owned logo or symbol, which will be used to unite unity in all activities related to the economy and finance of Sharia in Indonesia. The sharia economic brand also aims to increase literacy, education and massive socialization of Islamic economy and finance with the aim of increasing knowledge, skills and public confidence in economy. and Islamic finance. “I hope that the Islamic economic brand can be used by all ministries, institutions and stakeholders engaged in the economy and finance of the Sharia, in all their activities and products,” said the vice president. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati previously stated that the total waqf collected and deposited in banks as of December 20, 2020 was Rp 328 billion. “Meanwhile, the project-based waqf has reached Rp 597 billion,” she said on Monday at the launch of the Sharia business brand in Jakarta. Sri Mulyani stressed that the government is very determined to promote the integrated Islamic economic and financial sector, stressing that this is done in order to accelerate, expand and develop the economy and finance to support national economic resilience. The minister said that in the sharia social funds sector, which includes zakat (alms), sadaqah (simple alms) and infaq (disbursements), the waqf is a part that has very strategic potential to develop. . She said that the Islamic social funds sector has enormous potential to support efforts to overcome development issues, poverty and improve the well-being of the community. For all the latest News, opinions and opinions, Download Ummid.com application . To select Language To read Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

