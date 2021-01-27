Politics
Little time remains, Indonesia must step up its emission reduction ambition | INDONESIA: Report on Highlighting Topics | DW
The impact of climate change and environmental damage is increasingly real. Indonesia has been hit by a string of disasters since the start of 2021, ranging from floods, tidal waves, landslides to volcanic eruptions.
“The climate impacts are very real in front of us. Especially for archipelagic countries like Indonesia,” President Joko Widodo said at the climate adaptation summit (CAS summit) on Monday 25/01.
President Joko Widodo called for a number of extraordinary measures for global efforts to address the impacts of climate change, namely that all countries meet their national contribution to the fight against climate change (Determined contribution at national level / NDC).
“Indonesia has updated its NDC to increase resilience and adaptive capacity,” he added at the summit which aims to accelerate and strengthen global efforts to adapt society and economy to impacts of climate change.
Judging by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) website, Indonesia sets an unconditional emission reduction target (on its own) of 29% and a conditional target (with the international aid) up to 41% in the scenario business as usual in 2030.
This target is still much lower than that of developed countries. Yuyun Harmono, head of the WALHI national executive’s campaign for climate justice, said developed countries have greater responsibility when it comes to emission reduction targets, but Indonesia must also show its ambition to jointly prevent an increase in the temperature of the Earth in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement.
Yuyun Harmono, WALHI National Executive Campaign Manager for Climate Justice
A developing country like Indonesia cannot just point this out. We must also embark on the race to meet this ambition. Even though it hasn’t been officiallysubmit “Renewal of our NDC, but the indications that have emerged and even the public discussions held by the Ministry of Environment and Forests show that they were not going to raise their ambitions,” Yuyun told DW Indonesia on Tuesday (26 / 01).
A total of 71 countries have submitted NDC reforms and have pledged on average to increase their NDC ambitions. Yuyun said Indonesia was not included in the 71 countries, so it was not fair when Indonesia named another country but did not look at national policies.
China is carbon neutral by 2060, US returns to Paris climate agreement
The world was taken aback when Chinese President Xi Jinping said in September 2020 that the country, the world’s leading emitter and responsible for climate change, would become carbon neutral by 2060, while Japan and South Korea pledged in October 2020 to reach zero emissions. net by 2050.
Yuyun added that although China was protected in the category of developing countries, this country, which began massive industrialization around the 2000s, had the courage to set its ambitions to reduce emissions.
Indonesia is not included in this map of ambitions. So we are not chief, China shows even if it is a developing country that it can become chief. And that also maps the constellation linked to climate change, on the right, he added.
Global geopolitics related to climate diplomacy also changed when the United States (United States), under the leadership of President Joe Biden, decided to return to the Paris Climate Agreement, after the former president Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the agreement.
On his first day as President of the United States, Joe Biden signed a number of executive orders, one of which brought the United States back to the Paris Climate Agreement.
Yuyun added that Indonesia is not included in the count. What do you want in diplomacy related to our climate change? Do you want to keep selling forests or what?
Indonesia must step up ambition to reduce emissions
When the Paris Climate Agreement was ratified in 2016, in fact, Indonesia’s biggest source of emissions was from the land-based sectors, namely the forest and peatland fire sector, the conversion of functions and industry of plantations, and agriculture. Meanwhile, the second sector is energy.
According to him, in the projection for the next 10 years, it is precisely this energy sector which will grow faster than the land sector and which is Indonesia’s biggest source of emissions. If Indonesia wants to raise its ambition to reduce emissions, the energy sector is the most appropriate.
From the land sector is given a high target, so the reflection of domestic policy is a moratorium on primary forests and peatlands. There is a moratorium on the granting of permits for oil palm plantations. But in the energy sector, when something similar arose, there was no moratorium on new licenses for coal or oil and gas. There is no decarbonisation strategy in the energy sector or type of roadmap for the transition to clean and renewable energies, he explained.
According to him, this situation is exacerbated by the extraordinary incentives facilitated by the law on the creation of jobs which offers a red carpet to industrial actors of the sector of extractive industries, in particular coal and the fossil industry.
Developed countries like Germany have pledged to abandon all coal-fired power plants by 2038. Germany has launched a roadmap to achieve this goal.
In Indonesia, it is not clear that coal mining permits can last from 10 to 20 years, which means that during this period we still have not prepared a transition map. If you want to compile a transition map, the coal mining license does not need to be extended any further. The government will not give any more if we really want to switch from fossil fuels to renewables, he said.
According to him, Indonesia must also anticipate when China will have targeted carbon neutrality by 2060, which means the country will slowly reduce its use of fossil fuels. Indonesia needs to be ready when its biggest trading partner in the coal market commits to being carbon neutral, then coal will not sell, especially in the context of the global trend which is competing to cope. the effects of climate change. (pkp / ha)
