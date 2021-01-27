Will he be released on bail?





A Lahore accountability tribunal has issued a written order regarding the formation of a medical council to examine Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

In its three-page written order regarding Shehbaz Sharifs’ petition requesting the establishment of a medical council, the tribunal of responsibility ordered the secretary of health to provide medical reports to Shehbaz Sharif.

It was ordered to include Sharifs’ personal physicians including Arif Khan, Professor Aqeel Bari and Professor Tahir in the medical council.

The order was issued by Judge Jawadul Hassan who stated that the petitioner was a patient with brain tumor and cancer and that his legal right to obtain his medical reports could not be neglected.

Some sources say the field is giving Shehbaz Sharif a bond in the face of rising tensions between various factions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Shehbaz is known for being pro-establishment in his party. There have been a few reports suggesting his differences with Nawaz and Maryam over the nature of the party relationship with the country’s powerful establishment. Maryam was leading a segment of the party with the voting slogan ko izat do. She criticized the establishment for political engineering and securing favorable court verdicts.

However, later Shehbaz’s approach seemed to have prevailed as the party not only offered unconditional support to change the law to extend the army chief’s service, but also Maryam remained silent.

Shehbaz Sharif is the settlements, the next man with blue eyes. Prime Minister Imran will likely remain in his seat, but Shehbaz will certainly play an invisible role in reorganizing his party to become a new force in the Punjab, a senior official told GVS who spoke on condition of anonymity. Analysts in Islamabad are pondering the question; Are Prime Minister Imran and his government aware of what is happening in national politics?

Notably, Arif Hameed Bhatti, a prominent journalist and political commentator, revealed on a talk show, Breaking Point with Malick, that the establishment had secretly communicated to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the current political stalemate in the country.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz gets hit by her own security guard outside the IHC

Bhatti also revealed that the functional secretary general of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-F), Muhammad Ali Durrani, called on the president of the PML-N and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the prison of Kot Lakhpat after being invited by the establishment to go to jail.

During my meeting with Shehbaz, I conveyed an important message from party leader Syed Sibghatullah Rashidi [Pir of Pagaro] to him. Mr. Shehbaz is invited to play his role in preventing the opposition from resigning from the assemblies, because this decision could weaken the democratic system. There is a need to engage in a great dialogue between national institutions and politicians, to make the parliament functional and to bring all the Muslim leagues together under one platform, Durrani told the media after the meeting.

