How might the balance of power change in Syria under the Biden administration?

The return of the Obama-era Middle Eastern hawks to the new Biden administration poses a danger to Syria, notes Ghassan Kadi, a Syrian-born political analyst, adding that there was not much room left. maneuver for Washington in the region.

On January 20, Damascus sent its first message to new US President Joe Biden. Addressing a virtual session of the Syrian Permanent Representative of the United Nations Security Council to the United Nations, Bashar al-Jaafari urged the White House to “end acts of aggression and occupation”, to withdraw American troops in the region and to end all attempts “to threaten Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity”.

Trump’s withdrawal from Syria is reversed

To assess the current balance of power in the Syrian Arab Republic, one has to look at where each major player stands, according to Ghassan Kadi, a Middle East expert and political analyst of Syrian origin. Referring to the Syrian government, Russia, Iran, Turkey and the American coalition, he says:

“When it comes to military forces, there is no doubt in my opinion that Damascus and Russia have the upper hand now and for the foreseeable future.”

The official foreign policy program of the new administration does not contemplate withdrawing American troops from the region any time soon. On the contrary, it undertakes to:

“Renew our commitment to support civil society and pro-democracy partners on the ground”;

“to ensure that the United States is at the head of the world coalition to defeat Daesh * and to use what leverage [the US has] in the region to help shape a political settlement to give voice to more Syrians “;

“to put pressure on all actors to pursue political solutions” as well as “to re-engage the United States to lead humanitarian issues”.

Ahead of Biden’s inauguration, a US convoy of 60 vehicles, including trucks loaded with weapons, entered Syria’s Hasakah province from Iraq, the Syria Times reported on January 13, citing local sources in the report. town of Al-Swedeyeh.

Even if Biden puts more boots on Syrian soil, there will not be significant numbers to change the balance of power, according to Kadi, who believes Washington will have to resume dialogue with Russia and Turkey to proceed to his midst. Oriental agenda. Moscow’s five-year operations in Syria as well as its partnership with Ankara and Tehran have significantly changed the status quo in the region since the start of the 10-year war, he believes.

Will Biden resolve the US-Turkey divide?

However, if the Biden administration manages to mend the barriers with Turkey and drive a wedge between Moscow and Ankara, that will change the situation on the ground, according to Kadi.

“A softer American stance towards Turkey would mean [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan that America supports him against the Kurds, and Erdogan made it clear to Trump and Obama before him that you are either on my side or on the Kurds, ”the political analyst notes.

In this scenario, Ankara would also expect Washington to lift the December sanctions on Turkey’s acquisition of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems as well as Turkey’s return to the Lockheed Martin F-35 program. , among other questions. Still, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as Anthony Blinken – former senior Obama official and Biden’s new secretary of state – told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19 that the new government would maintain restrictions on Turkey and did not exclude them. expanded in the future. Likewise, the Biden administration is unlikely to withdraw its support for the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), given that Blinken has long been a supporter of arming the Kurdish militias.

There are other signs that U.S.-Turkish tensions could escalate further under the new administration, according to CNBC. The news agency recalled that in a January 2020 interview with the New York Times, Biden called Erdogan an “autocrat” and suggested that the United States could support the Turkish opposition leaders “to be able to confront and defeat Erdogan “. “Not by a coup d’état, but by the electoral process,” said the presidential candidate at the time. This remark was then denounced as “interventionist” by Turkey.

Washington and Tehran

Biden’s plan to revert to the Iran nuclear deal, however, could have a positive impact on the situation in Syria, according to Kadi.

“If Biden eases tensions with Iran, it could have a positive flow effect on his relations with Russia and Syria and possibly ease sanctions,” suggests the Middle East expert. “On the other hand, it will upset Israel and possibly Turkey unless Iran is prepared to reciprocate by withdrawing from Syrian affairs, and also unless Biden simultaneously makes a deal with Erdogan that soothes the latter “.

Tehran calls on the White House to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Washington “can start by lifting all the sanctions imposed since Trump took office and seek to enter and respect the 2015 nuclear agreement without modifying its carefully negotiated conditions “.

For its part, the Biden administration has made it clear that the United States is “a long way” from relaunching the deal and that it would be preceded by consultations with Israel and the Gulf monarchies. In addition, Washington plans to include Iran’s ballistic missile program in upcoming talks, which Tehran strongly opposes.

The Islamic Republic has gradually suspended its compliance with the limits of the nuclear deal since 2019 in response to Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

Syria, Israel and the Gulf States

As for other regional actors, including Israel and the Gulf countries, Kadi does not see them doubling the pressure on Damascus in the short term. As the Jewish state continues to attack suspected Iranian military positions in the region, political analyst does not rule out some kind of peace deal between Damascus and Israel, similar to the Abrahamic accords, in the distant future .

“Realistically, Syria has long since moved away from the concept of ‘total liberation of Palestine’ and ‘eradication of Israel’,” the political analyst said, suggesting that the return of the occupied Golan Heights in Syria and the return of the West Bank to the Palestinians are the main goals of Syria. “In September 2020, a senior Syrian state official Mehdi Dakhl-Allah made it clear that a peace deal between Syria and Israel is closer than anyone thinks,” Kadi remarks.

As for the Arab states in the Persian Gulf, the political analyst suggests that they might end up joining efforts to rebuild Damascus. However, a lot is at stake with the advent of Obama-era foreign policy agents, he says.

Yet he believes that Russia will continue to play the role of a powerful intermediary that will prevent the region from descending into chaos.

“Ever since Russian troops entered Syria, I say that President Putin had in mind a comprehensive peace plan that brings all parties to the negotiating table; and that is because Russia is the only great power that is on relatively good terms with all parties involved, “concludes Kadi.