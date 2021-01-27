Jokowi receives his second injection of Covid-19 vaccine





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received Sinovac’s second Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday as the country ramps up the pace of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination across the archipelago. The president is part of the first group to receive the Covavac vaccine, developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech. The group includes senior officials, celebrities and 1.49 million medical and health workers that the government intended to vaccinate by April. Indonesia vaccinated 83,726 medical workers on Tuesday, bringing the total immunization since Jan. 13 to 245,865. The country must administer the first doses of the vaccine to 14,033 people per day to meet its goal of covering 1.49 million. of medical workers by the end of April. The rate is expected to double to 28,066 people per day as of Wednesday, compared to around 17,000 people per day on average now, as the second dose of vaccine expires. Despite the large gap, the president remained optimistic. “This is only the start of the vaccination … and there is often a lot in management that needs to be improved,” Jokowi said after receiving his second vaccine at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday. “Over the past two days, there has been a sharp increase in the number of medical workers vaccinated. We were able to vaccinate 50,000 people in one day, ”Jokowi said. The president said Indonesia now has 30,000 vaccinators in at least 10,000 community health centers and 3,000 hospitals across the archipelago, ready to participate in the vaccination program. Indonesia is reportedly starting to immunize the general public in May, targeting more than 180 million people aged 18 to 59. The country aims to complete vaccination by March of next year. This means that he has to administer over a million first and second doses every day. “This is our goal. It takes time and requires good management on the spot. This is what I always convey to the Minister of Health,” Jokowi said. (Click to enlarge)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos