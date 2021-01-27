Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan calls on Boris Johnson to resign as Covid deaths reach 100,000

Piers Morgan called for Boris Johnson’s resignation in a demand for “some accountability” from the government over its Covid-19 response.

The Good Morning Britain host reacted to Boris Johnson this morning by saying he was “deeply sorry” as the death toll from the coronavirus in the UK exceeded 100,000.

In a series of scathing remarks, Mr Morgan questioned the Prime Minister’s apology, saying “he had done a lot of things wrong”.

He said: “The Prime Minister is sorry, he is really sorry. He bowed his head and said all the right things.

“And empathy is good and I’m all for leaders who show empathy. But why is he sorry?

“Is he sorry for any of the actions he took? Judging from what he said, no he’s not. He’s not really sorry for everything he has. made.

“” We have done everything we could have done and we will continue to do everything we can. ”

“It is not an admission to have done something wrong, yet the obvious conclusion of this horrible step is that it has done a lot of things wrong and I want to start hearing this government admit it.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he took “full responsibility” for the pandemic response and said “we have done everything we can” to minimize the suffering, despite the British government’s figure of 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

Co-host Susanna Reid added: “Late to lockdown we haven’t banned mass gatherings, we’ve been slow on PPE.”

“We were prepared for an influenza pandemic,” Piers continued. “We looked for collective immunity, but it was not the right strategy, and then we abandoned it.”

Morgan and Reid went on to list a failed testing system, lack of PPE, the Eat program to help “turn the virus on again.”

They added that the government had ignored advice on locking a circuit breaker and said it was wrong to announce five days of easing restrictions over Christmas – which were then removed.

Morgan continued, “Then the new variant comes along, and rather than learn all the lessons from late lockdowns earlier in the year and immediately lock ourselves in to remove it – which Asian countries would do – we’re just running for a week., two weeks, and finally lock in early January – by then he was everywhere. ”

“Every step of the way Boris Johnson has been too late and too hesitant, and too enthusiastic too please, and listening to too many idiots.”

“ Every step of the way, Boris Johnson has been too late and too eager to please. ”@piersmorgan and @ susannareid100 Respond to Boris Johnson by saying he is ‘deeply sorry’ as UK Covid deaths exceed 100,000. Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/w4kQyjalHi – Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2021

He added: “There’s a resounding response on Twitter – quit. That’s what the British public thinks and feels and there has to be some accountability.

Meanwhile, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said “we have done everything we can to protect people’s lives” but admitted some things could have been done differently “in hindsight”.

He told Sky News: “We made the decisions we could at the time based on the information we had.

“And we have done everything we can to protect people’s lives and help weather the storm, and lead the country through this very difficult time.

“There is no manual on how to respond to a pandemic like this, but we believe we made the right decisions at the right time.”

His comments came as the government figure for coronavirus deaths exceeded 100,000 – but separate data released by statistical agencies puts the toll at 115,000. It has been almost a year since the first known coronavirus death occurred in UK January 30.

Mr Jenrick said Priti Patel would set “further measures” to control the flow of people arriving in England in a House of Commons statement later Wednesday. It is expected to announce a limited plan forcing the arrivals of Covid-19 hotspots to quarantine in hotels.

The move is designed to protect the country from new coronavirus variants arriving from overseas – but these would be milder than Ms Patel had hoped, The Times reporting that she had been pushing for a temporary shutdown of the UK borders, but was canceled by Mr Johnson.

There was no official comment following the senior ministers’ Covid operations committee meeting on Tuesday, but sources in Whitehall ahead of the talks suggested the measures could prevent mandatory hotel quarantines for all arrivals.

They suggested the rules can only apply to UK nationals returning to England from high-risk countries, with passengers having to cover the cost of quarantine.

The Times reported that the committee had rejected calls for a complete border closure and would instead limit it to those returning from 30 countries already covered by the travel ban, including those in South America, from Portugal and Cape Verde, as well as South Africa and neighboring countries. .

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has criticized the government for failing to impose tough border measures soon enough.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “We should have had full border checks over the past year.

“Priti Patel and Boris Johnson, they tell us they want to take control of their borders, but the only time it really mattered, and they had to take control of our borders to protect us, they failed.

“I urge the government to consider a comprehensive policy, not just hot spots, because remember, there will be regions or countries around the world where there will be mutations that have not yet been identified because that they do not have the same level. of scientific capacity. ”

Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster said a four-party approach to the problem was underway, while the Welsh government said it intended to discuss the plans with Westminster.

In Scotland, Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said the Scottish government “would go at least as far” as England to improve quarantine arrangements.