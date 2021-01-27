Donald Trump’s own words, spoken over several months, impeach him: Neal ODonnell





CLEVELAND – The only article of impeachment against Donald Trump concerns incitement to insurgency.

As such, the primary focus of the former presidents impeachment trial will be on the protections of free speech contained in the First Amendment. Prosecution officials and defense lawyers will point to precedents found in Supreme Court cases such as Schenck v. United States in 1919 and Brandenburg v. Ohio in 1969.

I suggest we examine Trump’s words as laymen, so as not to hide the forest for the trees.

Let’s start not with the speech Trump gave at the Save America rally on January 6, but much earlier in order to fully grasp the meaning of those words spoken that day. On August 17, 2020 (78 days before the November 3 election), Trump proclaimed at a rally, the only way to lose the election is to rig the election. Remember this.

This fallacious syllogism gave birth to the current big lie that claims Trump won the election by a landslide. Subsequently, in rallies, tweets, and press briefings, Trump constantly reminded us of his prediction, and so over time, before a single vote was cast, it was accepted by many that the election November 3 would be rigged. The election was held and Trump lost by more than 7 million votes. Unfortunately, the Fraud Genie was already out of the bottle and it was impossible to put it back.

Clearly, decisive action was needed to address this injustice, and that is why the Stop the Steal Crusade began. Rudy Giuliani would become the champion of this noble cause. With his Republican allies in the House and the Senate, he set out to impose himself. Between November 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021, Rudy and his company presented their allegations of electoral fraud in front of no less than 50 judges, Democrats and Republicans. They made fun of every courthouse and cases were dismissed based on the universally accepted legal doctrine that gaslighting would not be a substitute for evidence in court. They never faltered or despaired, because what Giuliani and Trump knew for sure was that gas lighting is the perfect substitute for evidence in the Court of Public Opinion.

Neal O’Donnell is a retired Cleveland Police Captain.

The Stop the Steal campaign gained momentum among Trump supporters, so much so that on January 6, thousands of these proud conservative Republicans attended the large rally, resplendent in their QAnon attire, Confederate flags and colors. by Proud Boy. For over an hour, they again heard Trump indignantly claim that 8,000 dead had voted for Joe Biden and that the Dominion’s voting machines had transferred tens of thousands of votes from Trump to Biden. Trump ordered his supporters to march to Capitol Hill and fight like hell. Just for an extra measure, Rudy reminded them to engage in a trial per fight!

Let me conclude by starting. If you think like an avocado, you will miss the forest for the trees. Forget the two-pronged test in Brandenburg v.

Just listen to the common sense words of American Republican Liz Cheney on Fox News: We just had a violent mob attack on the United States Capitol There is no doubt that the President formed the crowd. The president prompted the crowd. The President addressed the crowd. He lit the flame.

I am of the opinion that if we are truly honest with ourselves, and if we examine the words spoken by then-President Trump from the time he first warned of a rigged election on the 17th August 2020, ending with the directive to fight like hell on January 6, 2021, reasonable people will conclude that the murderous insurgency was not at all surprising. On the contrary, it was an abandoned conclusion.

Neal ODonnell, born and raised in Cleveland, retired 15 years ago as Cleveland Police Captain after serving in the Cleveland Police Department for 30 years. He holds a BA in English from Cleveland State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

