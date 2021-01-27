Government plans to create an electric vehicle board





The government plans to create a separate board for electric vehicles (EVs), similar to the Engineering Development Board (EDB), with the aim of promoting environmentally friendly vehicles in the country.

In this regard, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the role of his ministry in promoting electric vehicles in Pakistan.

He informed the Prime Minister of the position taken by his ministry along with many other ministries for the establishment of a separate council for electric vehicles, which was an immediate condition for the success of battery transport vehicles in the country.

Pakistan Electric Vehicle and Parts Manufacturers and Traders Association Secretary General Shaukat Qureshi praised the government’s decision to create a separate electric vehicle council.

“As we understand, this is made possible through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Informatics, the Ministry of Climate Change, the Ministry of Industry and Production and other related departments,” he said. told The Express Tribune.

According to reports, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts to promote electric vehicles in the country as they were the future of the world and a lifeline for Pakistan in terms of fuel economy and environmental protection. .

At the meeting, the prime minister underlined the importance of EVs and called for the establishment of the EV council at the earliest, said a stakeholder familiar with the meeting.

“Since electric vehicles are the future of transportation around the world, Pakistan cannot be left behind and it is already slow to adopt electric transportation due to the current state of the automotive industry,” said Qureshi in a letter to relevant departments.

The EDB and Automotive Industry Development Committee (AIDC) were formed over two decades ago with the aim of regulating Pakistan’s automotive industry, he said.

“However, they were then taken over by a powerful lobby to serve its purpose and establish rules and regulations in its favor,” he lamented.

“These beneficiaries will not stop opposing EVs and can create unfavorable conditions for electric transport.”

He expressed concern that by 2023, Japanese operators would introduce their models of electric vehicles in Pakistan and once again take control of the country’s auto market.

“The establishment and early functioning of a separate board of directors for electric vehicles is imperative, which will help investors set up their factories for the local manufacture of these vehicles,” he said.

“At present, regulatory orders and relevant notifications aimed at providing concessions on electric vehicles and related products are awaited.”

He stressed that the control of the board of directors of EVs should be entrusted to either the Ministry of Science and Technology or the Ministry of Commerce.

Posted in The Express Tribune, January 27, 2021.

