Erdogan in Turkey: Islamophobia and xenophobia should ‘stop’

ANKARA

The world should mobilize to say “stop” to Islamophobia and xenophobia which have multiplied in recent years thanks to the use of digital platforms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

His remarks were made in a video message broadcast on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“The international community must act so that tragedies such as the Holocaust, Bosnia, Rwanda and Cambodia do not happen again,” he said.

Erdogan said humanity is going through a difficult time, adding that the “virus of racism” has become more and more prevalent with the pandemic.

He stressed that there was a “sharp increase” in acts of violence in places of worship, such as mosques, synagogues and churches.

“Hate crimes against certain segments of society with different ethnic identities, religions, languages ​​and appearances are increasing day by day.”

Racist terrorism has become a security threat that undermines social peace and the will of people to live together, Erdogan said.

“The signs of the Holocaust, the Bosnian, Rwandan and Cambodian genocides, in which millions of people lost their lives, were evident with systematic discrimination, marginalization and the rise of hate speech long before these massacres,” he said. he said.

He stressed that all these genocides remind the international community to fight against all kinds of discrimination and prevent crimes against humanity.

“It goes far beyond a simple moral attitude that should be adopted by every state, but also a contractual obligation under the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

Erdogan said that every international organization, government, media, politician, civil society, religious group and opinion leader has “an essential role” to play in this context.

Turkey has made efforts in this regard on international platforms, in particular the Alliance of Civilizations Initiative.

“Likewise, with the open door policy that we are implementing, we are protecting all those who take refuge in our country regardless of their beliefs, language and origin,” said the president.

“On this occasion, I respectfully remember the memories of the victims of the genocide and I hope for a future where all forms of discrimination will end and where crimes against humanity will not be suffered,” Erdogan concluded.