Haleem Adil Sheikh appointed new opposition leader in Sindh Assembly





Karachi – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Haleem Adil Sheikh replaced party colleague Firdaus Shamim Naqvi at the head of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. Haleem took charge after the Assembly Secretariat issued a notification. The newly appointed opposition leader thanked the prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan for trusting him. He also expressed his gratitude for his party’s MPAs as well as for the legislators belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for their support.

He vowed to raise the voice of Sindh and his people in the Assembly. Taking a jibe from the ruling Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), Haleem said the fundamental problems of the people have not been resolved in the past 13 years and that progress has been made only in “corruption” by the leaders of the country. PPP. He said he would fight for the rights of workers from Ghotki, Harees from Larkana and businessmen from Karachi.

He said the outgoing Leader of the Opposition was a former companion of the Prime Minister and would soon get a key responsibility at the center.

Haleem said Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah was accountable to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the people of Sindh and the Provincial Assembly. “You (Sindh CM) would have to answer to the assembly for bribery in Sindh over the past 13 years. Murad and his henchmen plundered the Sindh funds with both hands, ”he added. Naqvi also praised Haleem by becoming the new leader of the opposition and said the latter had secured a courageous and strong voice. After the notification was published, Haleem visited Naqvi’s residence and the two went to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition where Haleem officially assumed his responsibilities as Leader of the Opposition.

