Boris Johnson is working on a ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown to present next month

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly working on a ‘road map’ on how England will exit the current lockdown, which is expected to be presented to the nation next month.

The Prime Minister made the announcement last night saying he had done ‘everything he could’ to prevent 100,000 dead in the UK.

At a Number 10 press conference, Mr Johnson said he would lay out “more details” on how to get things going in the coming weeks. Mirror reports.

Now, it is understood that a document is being developed to show a more concrete plan on how the lockdown would be facilitated.

While that doesn’t mean England’s lockdown would ease on February 15 itself – the earliest possible date – it could set a more concrete plan around that date.

This follows growing calls from Conservative MPs from the Covid Recovery Group, who demanded that the rules be relaxed from March 8.

The Prime Minister wants to open schools as a priority and unblock slowly by returning to a system of several levels of restrictions in England.

Last night he confirmed that schools could open at different times in different regions. The primary and key exam years can also come first.

A source told the Daily Mail: It’s at an early stage, but we’re starting to look at what the metrics and criteria will be when we’re ready to start thinking about unlocking.

What are the things that we need to master before we can really get going, confident that we won’t have to lock in again?

Obviously, this will include things like vaccination numbers, transmission rate and numbers treated in the hospital.

Then there are obviously the areas that we will want to prioritize for reopening first, with schools at the top of the list.

A source told the Mirror the document did not qualify as a roadmap, but said it was fair to assume such a document would be produced.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously said there were four criteria before the lockdown could be lifted.

They are:

Another major and new variant is no problem.

The vaccination program is working

The number of hospitalizations decreases

The number of deaths is decreasing.

The health secretary said there were no “fixed thresholds” for any of the key criteria.

But he stressed that ministers were still looking for the “direction” of the deaths and hospitalizations.

His thought lock will not be alleviated all at once, but talking about unlocking could cause nervousness among Covid-19 hawks.

Mr Johnson said last night: What I’m going to do over the next few days and weeks is send in more detail as soon as possible when and how we want to reopen things. “

But he made his comments at the same time as he announced that more than 100,000 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive.

The Prime Minister said he was deeply sorry and took responsibility as Prime Minister for the actions of the government.

Yet he also claimed that we really did everything we could to minimize the loss of life – despite a litany of errors that included repeatedly locking down too late after being begged by government scientists.

The Prime Minister has promised a better picture by Easter as more people receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Those over 70, shields, NHS and care staff and nursing home residents are due to receive a first dose by February 15.

People aged 50 to 69 and other groups at risk for their health are then expected to follow in April.

But currently, there is no firm priority on when to kick healthy teachers, police and employees under 50.