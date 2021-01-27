Opinion: Coexistence or Cold War with China?

PATRICK BUCHANAN

By PATRICK J. BUCHANAN

“The United States recognizes that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China. The United States … does not dispute this position.”

This is how President Nixon, in the Shanghai communiqué of 1972, accepted China’s territorial claim to the island of Taiwan.

In 1979, Jimmy Carter severed relations with Taiwan, recognized Beijing as the legitimate government, and dissolved the United States’ mutual security treaty with the Republic of China in Taiwan.

We have stopped being forced to go to war to defend Taiwan.

Fast forward four decades to the first weekend of President Joe Biden’s administration. On Saturday, China sent eight nuclear-capable bombers and four fighter jets to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.













Beijing sent 16 military planes to the same region on Sunday.

Observing US arms sales to Taiwan and visits by US officials, China reminds us, “You Americans encourage those on the island who want independence. That won’t happen. Rather than let go. Taiwan, we will fight. Taiwan is part of China and is a red line for us. “

Beijing is reportedly seeking a face-to-face meeting with Biden. Why? Perhaps because the new Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his confirmation hearings, said that President Donald Trump “was right” to take a “tougher approach to China”.

Blinken also agreed with outgoing Secretary Mike Pompeo, who called China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority “genocide,” and added that our commitment to Taiwan is “something we hold very firmly to.”

Under Xi Jinping, Blinken said, China is seeking to “become the first country in the world – the country that sets the standards, that sets the standards.” Before continuing on this road to collision, questions must be answered.

Who owns Taiwan? If the response is what it has been since 1972 – “Taiwan is part of China” – then isn’t encouraging Taiwan’s 25 million people to seek independence an “incitement to insurgency” from Beijing’s point of view? And if China uses force to force Taiwan to renounce any right to independence, are we ready to wage war with a nuclear-weapon China over the island’s political status and orientation?

When the Chinese Communists in 1950 conquered Tibet and began its ethnic and cultural cleansing of the region, what did we do?

Basically nothing.













When China occupied and fortified rocks and reefs across the South China Sea, what did we do?

Basically nothing.

When China crushed the democracy protests in Hong Kong, we encouraged and imposed a new national security law on the island’s 7 million people, what did we do?

Basically nothing.

Now Xi Jinping has bluntly told America that the way China treats Tibetans, Uighurs, Christians and Falun Gong, all citizens of China, is no more the business of the United States than it is our business. treatment of the indigenous peoples of North America, the Imperial case. China.

China’s model of political and economic development has been successful in this century as an alternative to the Western model of liberal democracy.

Beijing does not believe in unfettered freedom of religion, speech or the press. She does not believe in the choice of leaders at the ballot box.

China is not an egalitarian society. She does not believe in the equality of all races, religions and ethnic groups. She doesn’t celebrate diversity but fears it, seeing what ethnic diversity has done to the Soviet Union, tearing it apart into 15 nations.













She does not believe in racial quotas for advancement but in a meritocracy that rewards loyalty and performance. And Chinese students’ test scores are among the highest in the world.

As China steals intellectual property from American factories in China, who moved factories there to take advantage of cheap labor where a worker could be hired for $ 2 an hour?

Beijing says any attempt to impose our “universal values” on China would amount to interference in its internal affairs. And any attempt to separate Beijing’s jurisdiction over Taiwan or the Spratly or Paracel Islands in the South China Sea from Beijing will be resisted by force.

Further, since none of the disputed rocks and reefs in the South and East China Seas involve territory claimed by the United States, and we have conceded for 50 years that Taiwan is “part of China “, why are we sending air battle groups into these seas and across the Taiwan Strait?

What are we threatening?

On Sunday, a US aircraft carrier battle group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailed into the South China Sea for a “freedom of navigation” exercise, the first of its kind under President Biden.

It was the same day that these Chinese bombers and fighters flew into the Taiwan Air Identification Zone. We need to talk.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broken a President and Divided America Forever”.













© 2021 CREATORS.COM