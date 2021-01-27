Maryam Nawaz refutes rumors of PDM split, says alliance has ‘exemplary coordination’





Maryam Nawaz, vice president of PML-N, stands with her hands crossed across her chest as she addresses the media. Photo: ScreengrabPM Imran Khan used to monitor the operation against the Khokhar brothers: MaryamMaryam refers to Broadsheet as a “fraud” PML-N vice president says PTI is a “one-man show”

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday refuted speculation about internal divisions within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the alliance had “exemplary coordination”.

Speaking to media at the Khokhar brothers’ residence, the PML-N leader said the government’s wish to see the opposition alliance victim to internal divisions would come to nothing.

“Even if there is a disagreement on an issue within the PDM, it is resolved amicably,” she said. Maryam urged PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to present his suggestion on initiating internal change with other PDM members.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the operation against the Khokhar brothers: Maryam

The PML-N vice-president criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying she had credible information the prime minister was using to personally monitor and seek updates on the operation against the Khokhar brothers.

Maryam praised Saiful Malook Khokhar and MP Malik Afzal Khokhar, calling them “companions of Nawaz Sharif”, adding that she arrived at their residence after receiving directives from Supreme PML-N. She said the purpose of her visit was to give the message that the party stands behind the Khokhar brothers.

Turning her guns on the PTI government, the PML-N vice president said allegations of corruption against her were exposed every day. “A day will come when we will learn the whole truth [of the government’s alleged corruption],” she said.

She called the PTI a “one-man show”, saying the party will be destroyed when Prime Minister Imran Khan weakens politically.

“You should focus on yourself rather than the PML-N,” said Maryam, referring to the PTI.

Responding to a question about the Broadsheet affair, Maryam called it a “fraudsheet”.

She attacked Judge (ret’d) Azmat Saeed, who heads the commission of inquiry investigating the Broadsheet case, claiming he was the founder of “WhatsApp JIT”.

Maryam said Judge (ret’d) Azmat Saeed was involved in plots against the elected PML-N government, adding that he was an employee of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the Broadsheet deal was signed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos