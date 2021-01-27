Protesting farmers return to camp after storming Indian fort

NEW DELHI (AP) Leaders of a protest movement on Wednesday sought to distance themselves from a day of violence when thousands of farmers stormed India’s historic Red Fort, the most dramatic two-month protests that have become a major challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modis Government.

Farmers demanding the repeal of new farm laws briefly took over the 17th-century fort and the images broadcast live on television shocked the nation. In a particularly bold rebuke to Modis’ Hindu nationalist government, protesters hoisted a Sikh religious flag.

At least one protester has died and several protesters have been injured, along with more than 300 police officers, and there are fears that the violence may undermine the protest movement which so far has been largely peaceful and growing.

Farmers, many of whom are Sikhs from the main farming states of Punjab and Haryana, are calling for the repeal of new laws that they fear will only favor large agricultural businesses and leave smallholders behind. The government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment, but, in the face of protests, has offered to suspend them for 18 months. Farmers want nothing less than a complete repeal.

On Tuesday, more than 10,000 tractors and thousands more on foot and on horseback entered the capital, pushing back barricades and buses blocking their way and at times encountered by police using tear gas and cannons. with water.

The situation is now normal. Protesters left the streets of the capital, New Delhi policeman Anto Alphonse said on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of police are now guarding the fort, while the farmers have returned to their camp on the outskirts of the capital, where they have been squatting since November, on their last attempt to march on New Delhi. Unperturbed by the winter cold and frequent rains, they said they would stay until farm laws were repealed.

The protesting farm groups were due to meet later Wednesday to discuss the future course of action. Another march is scheduled for February 1 when the Modi government is due to present the annual budget to parliament.

As the protests have gathered strength, they have rocked the government like never before as they form the most influential voting bloc in India and are also essential to its economy. But political analyst Arti Jerath said Tuesday’s violence could weaken their power.

The Supreme Court has always said that farmers can continue the protest without disrupting life in New Delhi, she said. The development of Tuesdays gave the government a way to go to the higher court and say that is precisely what it feared would turn violent.

Cracks emerged in the protest movement on Wednesday when a former organizer of the farmers’ umbrella organization disassociated itself from the group after violent clashes on Tuesday.

VM Singh said he was ready to discuss with the government legislation guaranteeing a minimum support price for wheat and rice. He said he was no longer asking for the repeal of the three new laws.

Protest organizer Samyukt Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers Front, sought to steer the movement away from violence, accusing two outside groups of sabotage by infiltrating their movement.

Even if it was sabotage, we cannot escape our responsibility, said Yogendra Yadav, another leader of the protest.

Yadav said frustration has built up among protesting farmers and asked, how can it be controlled if the government doesn’t take seriously what it has been asking for two months?

Several roads were closed again on Wednesday near the police headquarters and Connaught Place, a shopping area close to government offices, following a protest by some retired Delhi police demanding a prosecution against protesting farmers who were engaging in violence, news agency Press Trust of India told me.

Since returning to power for a second term, the Modis government has been rocked by several convulsions. The pandemic has plunged India’s already into recession economy, labor disputes have widened, and its government has been questioned about its response to the coronavirus pandemic. India last suffered a recession in 1979-80 after an oil shock.

In addition, India experienced a rise in Hindu nationalism under Modi, which shook minority groups. In 2019, the year that saw the first major protests against his administration, a diverse coalition of groups rallied around a controversial new citizenship law that they said discriminated against Muslims.

Anger is also starting to mount among Sikhs, although farmers’ protests remain largely driven by economic factors. India is predominantly Hindu while Muslims make up 14% and Sikhs nearly 2% of its nearly 1.4 billion people.

The government on the national security front has failed. I think this government seems pretty blind to the kind of security problems it creates for itself by alienating minority communities, Muslims and Sikhs, said Jerath, the political analyst.

Tuesday’s escalation eclipsed Republic Day celebrations, including the annual military parade which had already been cut back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political analyst Neeraja Choudhury said the government did not anticipate what was to come or adequately prepare for it. If farmers are agitated across India, you cannot dismiss the protests as opposition inciting farmers.

Police said the protesting farmers strayed from approved protest routes and resorted to violence and vandalism. Anil Kumar, a police spokesman, said more than 300 police officers were injured in clashes. Several jumped into a deep, dry drain in the area of ​​the fort to escape the demonstrators who outnumbered them in several places.

Police said a protester died after his tractor overturned, but farmers said he was shot. Several bloody protesters could be seen in television footage, it is not known how many were injured.

Eight buses and 17 private vehicles were damaged, police said, who lodged a vandalism complaint against protesters.