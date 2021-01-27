Letter: India’s reform scoreboard is heading in the right direction





Your editorial “The Precarious Investment Climate in India” (FT View, January 21) does not properly balance the successes, failures and the work yet to be done by the Indian government. The reforms undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already resulted in lower inflation, less currency volatility and stronger foreign exchange reserves. Of course, there are flaws. The prosecution of the retroactive taxation cases Vodafone and Cairn are examples. But the scoreboard is still firmly encouraging. Stating that “regulations have remained unpredictable and policy changes frequent. . . have fostered uncertainty ”is simplistic. Reforms to sweep away crony capitalism have caused disruption, but India is now a cleaner place to do business for international investors. Before Mr. Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, India ranked 132nd in the World Bank’s “ease of doing business” charts. After six years of reforms, he is one of the fastest climbers in 63rd place (Italy 58th). The World Bank describes India as one of the best places in the world to protect minority investors. The same report endorsed India’s new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, stating: “The overall creditors collection rate has fallen from 26.5 cents to 71.6 cents on the dollar. India is now by far the best performer in South Asia and does better than the average for high-income economies in the OECD. ” Your suggestion that the strategy of foreign companies investing through joint ventures is defensive ignores the practicalities. The tastes of Indian consumers vary from region to region and having a local partner is vital to navigate the myriad of customs, cultures and idiosyncrasies. Like other countries, Covid-19 has hit India hard, but restrictions on the economy have been largely lifted and gross domestic product growth for 2022 is expected to be 11% or more, independent economists say. Milestones like foreign direct investment crossing the $ 500 billion mark, international joint ventures, unpopular but necessary agricultural reforms, shifting supply chains from China – these are all telltale signs. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the groundwork laid over the past six years bodes well for India and for those who see its potential in the 2020s. Tridib pathak

Gaurav Narain

Co-Directors of Actions, Ocean Dial India

Mumbai, India

