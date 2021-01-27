Pak aims to create special economic zone in Gilgit-Baltistan





By Hamza AmeerSkardu, January 27: After his party’s victory in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to open a special economic zone in the region to facilitate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) .

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister of Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has confirmed that the government is making efforts to create a special economic zone in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The federal government had acquired land to create a special economic zone in Gilgit-Baltistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project. Efforts are underway to start development work on the special economic zone, ”he said.

Gandapur has engaged with Gilgit-Baltistan ministers, including the ministers of wildlife and forestry, excise and taxation, tourism and health and others for “considerable efforts to fulfill a huge mandate, given by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in recent elections.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won at least 22 of the 33 seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

“The Federal and Gilgit-Baltistan governments would follow a comprehensive strategy to achieve sustainable development in the region. More attention would be given to key sectors including education, tourism, health and hydropower, ”Gandapur said.

“This would ultimately lay the foundation for a prosperous Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

Gandapur claimed that the federal government had allocated massive funds for the rehabilitation of Gilgit-Baltistan as it would create “enormous employment opportunities in the region” and help provide basic amenities to the population.

“A collaborative strategy would transform Gilgit-Baltistan into an economic center of the country,” he said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the formation of Gilgit-Baltistan as Pakistan’s fifth province, a move that angered India, which says no such decision can be made because the Gilgit-Baltistan is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). .

However, Pakistan seems adamant in announcing Gilgit-Baltistan as its province, a decision it maintains is taken in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

