Boris Johnsons Days at Number 10

Politics is a numbers game. And that is why there is virtually no chance Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister after the next election. It may seem quite remote. But in these times of such great uncertainty, it’s good to know that something is nailed down.

The numbers that should do for Prime Minister Johnsons are of course the Covid balance sheet figures. It’s increasingly clear that his decision to allow home mixing at Christmas has cost lives. Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the Westminster administration argued that no one could have prepared for this pandemic and that their response was guided by science. You can take it or leave it, but there’s no question that it’s a reasonable defense.

But we know that the scientists told the PM three days before Christmas, the situation was getting out of hand. And we also know that the pandemic had lasted for nine months. It is the mark of basic intelligence to be able to learn from experience. And yet, the PM (and decentralized administrations) have given the green light to domestic mixing, the most effective way to spread the virus.

He should be accountable for that decision, but whether and when he will be held to account is moot. He is a PM who serially avoids responsibility and liability.

He hid in a fridge to avoid a TV news crew. And keep in mind that while Donald Trump instigated a group of thugs to march on the U.S. Capitol, Congressional business resumed that same evening. Our leader has chosen a more direct route. In an effort to get Brexit done in the fall of 2019, he just shut down Parliament. Illegally.

Thus, the chances for Boris Johnson to sanction an investigation into the Covid crisis which will find him at best inept and at worst guilty of a series of deadly blunders are zero.

He could still get out of music for his management of the coronavirus. At least until he leaves his office. And that will happen in May 2024 during the next general election.

Red wall seats

For some time now, the polls have shown that Labor and the Tories are neck and neck. Commentators are not unreasonably disappointed with how an administration overseeing overwhelming emergency hospitals and morgues holds up in popular opinion. The truth is, it doesn’t matter.

The fact that Labor matches the Tories is most important. Because if they maintain this support, they will take back a slew of so-called Red Wall seats. The Tories could have won at the heart of the toil last time, but they took little of those seats comfortably.

A slight throwback to the Labor Party is once again bringing the red to the constituencies of northern England. That alone won’t be enough to put Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street. But there is a funny thing about the Conservatives. Politically, anyone who isn’t really likes them.

© Shutterstock

After 14 years of Conservative government, which party will refuse the Starmers’ call to expel them by 2024?

Starmer doesn’t need to beat the Tories. He just needs to stop them from winning the majority. A little less than the magic number required to form an administration and the Conservatives toast.

Of course, Starmer will need to build a coalition and the necessary tacit support. But Northern Irish parties are not too happy with Johnson after his Brexit fudge that left supermarket shelves bare. The Lib Dems now have so little to lose that they will likely come on board in exchange for a junior ministerial position for Jamie Stone in the Scotland office. And that leaves the SNP. No prize for guessing what they will demand in return for parliamentary support. And Starmer might be inclined to grant an indyref by then.

A Labor government in London is showing the Scots that they don’t have to grapple with the Tories indefinitely. And the SNPs are already frayed. Salmond and Sturgeon are now locked in battle; they can still cross the Reichenbach Falls together, leaving the SNP leaderless and rudderless. Even if, like Sherlock Holmes, one of them were to survive the Fall, it will be tarnished. From the Unionist point of view, ten years after the first referendum on independence, could be the opportune moment to strike.

Of course, if we’ve learned anything in the past 12 months, it’s that things can happen and void every strategy and prediction, so only a fool would bet his house on things that turn out just like I did. suggested it. But any money placed on Boris Johnson as prime minister in the summer of 2024 could be better spent.

In the week of Burns Night, it’s worth quoting his line that facts are winning shits. The numbers are just as stubborn. The days of Prime Minister Johnson are already numbered.

James Millar is a political commentator and author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post