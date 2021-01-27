Jokowi has requested quarantine at RT / RW level, Covid-19 station will be activated again





DRAWING. Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the COVID-19 Treatment Working Group

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Covid-19 Treatment Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said his party was ready if President Joko Widodo requested a limited quarantine area in the context of the management of Covid-19 to be implemented. works in RT and RW. According to him, the working group will reactivate the Covid-19 stations at the RT and RW levels so that the management of the pandemic can be effective. “Yes, we in the working group are trying to activate the messages at the RT and RW levels. So that the management can be effective and reach the community and the individual levels,” Wiku said after confirmation by Kompas.com on Wednesday. (27/1). Also read: Jokowi told Raffi Ahmad after receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine He continued, in fact, the regional quarantine worked down to the smallest level, namely RT and RW. This, according to him, was indicated in the Instruction of the Minister of the Interior No. 1 of 2021 concerning the application of activity limits to control the spread of Covid-19. This instruction is valid from January 11 to 25, 2021 and is the first step in the promulgation of the restrictions on community activities (PPKM). “It worked and one of them was listed in the Interior Ministry instruction to limit activities,” he said. Then, the PPKM was officially extended by the publication of Instruction number 2 of the Minister of the Interior of 2021 concerning the extension of the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) to control the spread of Covid-19. Also read: New Train Ride Rules: Bring GeNose Mail, Rapid Antigen Test or PCR The PPKM extension is officially valid from January 26 to February 8, 2021 in seven provinces with priority in a number of districts / cities. Wiku added that his party had asked regional chiefs to monitor the regional quarantine at the RT and RW levels. “The central working group instructed the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) to reduce the messages to the smallest level,” he said. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

