Pak FM challenges India over Kashmir dialogue





By Hamza AmeerIslamabad, Jan. 27: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has challenged India to come to the dialogue table with Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute, if it is so sure of its position and its position on the issue.

Qureshi accused India of being “afraid of dialogue” because of what he called its “state-led brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“India has ignored Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for peace talks. Rather, the country has taken measures which have further aggravated the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, ”he said.

Qureshi asserted that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, insisting that the use of force is not the solution to resolve the long-standing problem between Pakistan and India.

“India has been suppressing the rights of the Kashmiris and taking atrocious measures against them for decades,” he said.

“Kashmir has become a flashpoint between the two neighbors with nuclear weapons,” he added.

Presenting Pakistan’s position on the issue, Qureshi said the country “has demonstrated to the world community through its actions that Islamabad wishes for peace and stability in the region”.

“Economic stability is linked to peace. Investment would only come to the region if it is peaceful, ”Qureshi said, adding that regional peace is based on resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the“ desires and aspirations of the Kashmiri people ”.

Fingering India on the issue of the farmers’ protests, Qureshi said the Modi government had not been able to suppress the voice of the farmers protesting.

“All of India supports their voice,” he said.

Experts believe Pakistan’s reiteration of its stance on Kashmir and targeting India with accusations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir is linked to President Joe Biden’s new administration to the states United and India’s intentions to become a permanent member of the United Nations. Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistan urged the newly elected US administration to face a “changed Pakistan” and India. Pakistan, on the other hand, strongly opposed India’s attempt to join the UNSC, as it would weaken Islamabad’s position on Kashmir at the United Nations global platform in the future. .

