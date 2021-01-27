1 million cases of Covid-19, Jokowi calls for a limited quarantine!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia surpassed one million cases on Tuesday (1/26/2021). So, what are the steps taken by the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the face of this fact? “The development of the case that we are evaluating and of course this requires a special step which is different from what has been done so far,” said Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy in a statement. official, quoted Wednesday (27/1/2021). Muhadjir revealed that Jokowi had asked the ministers concerned to change their strategy and approaches so that the management of Covid-19 goes better. “Especially at the upstream level, the steps to perform a limited quarantine, then the tracing, monitoring, testing, and of course the 3M health protocol and treatment for people with Covid-19 status,” he said. -he declares. Muhadjir said one of the special measures Jokowi had requested to deal with Covid-19 was a micro-level limited quarantine zone in the RT and RW. A limited quarantine is planned to investigate cases in an area and to separate people from positive cases by conducting independent isolation or collective isolation. Muhadjir said the limited quarantine technique would be discussed further. “We will continue to regulate it. And the president has in fact ordered that a limited quarantine be implemented, then independent isolation, and if that is not possible, centralized collective isolation should be carried out,” Muhadjir said. . He revealed that another measure taken by the central government is the allocation of beds for patients with Covid-19. According to Muhadjir, so far the majority of hospitals are still not optimal in this regard. << What has been done by the Minister of Health (the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin) is to provide a circular to the hospital to ease the distribution of beds for people with Covid-19 . Because it turns out that most hospitals, including public hospitals, are only less than 15%, providing beds for Covid-19 patients. Because of this, there has been a circulation of the Minister of Health, how it is applied, ”he said.



