Politics
Boris Johnson offers condolences to loved ones over 100,000 COVID 19 deaths in UK-ANI
London [UK]Jan. 27 (ANI): As the UK passed the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to relatives of the victims and said it was difficult to “calculate the pain contained in the grim statistic”.
Johnson at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday said he and his government take “full responsibility” for decisions made by him and his cabinet to curb the spread of the virus and reduce the number of deaths from the pathogen. The British Prime Minister further said he “regrets every life lost”, saying the government has done all it can.
“I’m sorry to have to tell you that today the number of deaths recorded at Covid in the UK has passed 100,000, and it is difficult to calculate the grief contained in this grim statistic. The years of lost life, the family reunions without participation and, for so many parents, the missed opportunity even to say goodbye, ”Johnson said in a briefing Tuesday.
He added: “I offer my deepest condolences to all those who have lost a loved one; fathers and mothers; brothers and sisters; sons and daughters and the many grandparents who have been kidnapped … I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course as Prime Minister I take full responsibility for everything the government did. What I can tell you is that we have really done everything we can and continue to do everything we can. “
The British Prime Minister has promised that when the country “gets through” this crisis, the British public will come together and remember “all we have lost”.
“To all who mourn, we make this pledge: that when we pass through this crisis, we will come together as a nation to remember all we have lost and to honor the selfless heroism of all who are on the front lines who gave their lives to save others, ”he said.
‘We will be remembered for the courage of countless workers – not just our amazing NHS and care workers, but also store workers, transport workers, pharmacists, teachers, police, emergency services armed forces and many others – which have made our country live in crisis since the Second World War, ”he added.
According to Sputnik, the UK vaccination campaign began on December 8 and on Tuesday around 6.5 million people received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Immunization is currently open to five priority groups, including people over 80, some over 70, clinically vulnerable, nursing home staff and medical staff.
There are currently three vaccines licensed in the UK: the nationally made AstraZeneca, the US-German Pfizer / BioNTech and the one developed by the US company Moderna.
Johnson called for lessons and reflection after “these vaccines finally set us free” and added that the best “and most important thing” that people can all do to honor the memory of those who have died from COVID-19 is to “work together with ever greater determination to defeat this disease.”
According to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University, the UK has more than 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 100,359 deaths from the deadly virus across the country. (ANI)
Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]