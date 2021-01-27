Boris Johnson offers condolences to loved ones over 100,000 COVID 19 deaths in UK-ANI

London [UK]Jan. 27 (ANI): As the UK passed the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to relatives of the victims and said it was difficult to “calculate the pain contained in the grim statistic”.

Johnson at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday said he and his government take “full responsibility” for decisions made by him and his cabinet to curb the spread of the virus and reduce the number of deaths from the pathogen. The British Prime Minister further said he “regrets every life lost”, saying the government has done all it can.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that today the number of deaths recorded at Covid in the UK has passed 100,000, and it is difficult to calculate the grief contained in this grim statistic. The years of lost life, the family reunions without participation and, for so many parents, the missed opportunity even to say goodbye, ”Johnson said in a briefing Tuesday.

He added: “I offer my deepest condolences to all those who have lost a loved one; fathers and mothers; brothers and sisters; sons and daughters and the many grandparents who have been kidnapped … I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course as Prime Minister I take full responsibility for everything the government did. What I can tell you is that we have really done everything we can and continue to do everything we can. “

The British Prime Minister has promised that when the country “gets through” this crisis, the British public will come together and remember “all we have lost”.

“To all who mourn, we make this pledge: that when we pass through this crisis, we will come together as a nation to remember all we have lost and to honor the selfless heroism of all who are on the front lines who gave their lives to save others, ”he said.

‘We will be remembered for the courage of countless workers – not just our amazing NHS and care workers, but also store workers, transport workers, pharmacists, teachers, police, emergency services armed forces and many others – which have made our country live in crisis since the Second World War, ”he added.

According to Sputnik, the UK vaccination campaign began on December 8 and on Tuesday around 6.5 million people received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Immunization is currently open to five priority groups, including people over 80, some over 70, clinically vulnerable, nursing home staff and medical staff.

There are currently three vaccines licensed in the UK: the nationally made AstraZeneca, the US-German Pfizer / BioNTech and the one developed by the US company Moderna.

Johnson called for lessons and reflection after “these vaccines finally set us free” and added that the best “and most important thing” that people can all do to honor the memory of those who have died from COVID-19 is to “work together with ever greater determination to defeat this disease.”

According to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University, the UK has more than 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 100,359 deaths from the deadly virus across the country. (ANI)

